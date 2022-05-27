1A State Softball: Castle Rock rebounds after heartbreaker with win over Freeman

RICHLAND — Castle Rock was just three outs away from ousting the No. 1 seed in the 1A state softball tournament and advancing to the semifinals to make a strong claim as the tournament’s team to beat.

But three runs in the bottom of the 10th frame gave Eatonville a wild 9-8 win and sent the Rockets free falling to the consolation bracket with their hopes of a State title dashed and now just a third-place trophy on the table.

How would the Rockets respond? They loosened up and laughed their way to a carefree 13-5 blowout win over No. 4 Freeman.

“I feel like the performance was really good…we’ve still got a chance to take home some hardware and they knew that,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “They just kind of became a little more relaxed and that was what we needed. After that intensity, now let’s relax and then we came out and started to hit the ball and started making plays.”

After 16 innings in the circle on the day and a no-hitter in their first game against Royal, Payton Kessler got a well-deserved break from spinning strikes for the Rockets. Raychel Squibb, who had a blistering hot day from the batter’s box, took over on the rubber and tossed a complete game in the process.

“Raychel did a really good job on the mound,” Strode said. “For her to come in and throw a whole complete game after an intense game like that…it just shows you a competitor that’s heading to the next level.”

Squibb enjoyed her time toeing the rubber, often laughing in amusement as Kessler gave her all at first base. Squibb gave up five runs on seven hits with three walks in the longest stint of her season in the circle.

The laid-back Rockets took their free-flowing style of play to the plate, where they erupted for 13 runs against the Scotties.

The Rockets quickly took control with three runs in the first thanks to singles from Squibb, Jenna Lee and Payton Ricketts. They added on with four more in the fourth to take a 7-1 lead, highlighted by a two-run triple to the wall in the left-center gap by Rhiannon Sibbett.

The Rockets kept adding on with a run in the fifth, followed by three more in the sixth and a final pair in the seventh to close out the Scotties, bounce them from the tournament, and take one step closer to a bronze finish.

Squibb kept her strong day going with a 2-for-4 showing with an RBI and a fourth-inning triple. Sibbett finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored to assist in the effort.

All told, the Rockets played three games on Friday that spanned 23 innings and scored 31 runs to finish the day 2-1 and advance to day two of the tournament. After an exhausting day like that, the Rockets are going back to the basics to try and rally on Saturday.

“We’re going to have a little meeting tonight, that’s our plan, and we’re going to talk about our strategy and how to just keep winning game,” Strode said.

Castle Rock nearly booked their trip to day two early in their heartbreaking loss to top-seeded Eatonville, but the Rockets have plenty to be proud of after whiplash day of results.

Castle Rock trailed 4-1 going into the seventh. They struggled to hit consistently all game and let the Cruisers take the lead with three errors in the third inning that allowed the Cruisers to score three runs.

But when it seemed like they’d be licking their wounds the Rockets were sure to go down fighting. A couple passed balls and an RBI single from Kessler tied the game and sent it to extras.

The free frames were intense, with every 60 feet weighing heavily on the potential outcome. After trading runs in the ninth, the Rockets seemed to be home free after plating three in the top of the 10th on a trio of errors and an RBI double from Squibb. However, a two-run homer in response swung the momentum back to the Cruisers’ corner and Eatonville walked off with a win.

The Rockets’ performance against Freeman in the nightcap showed that they truly had nothing to hang their heads about after the heartbreaking loss.

“They knew they had to come back and tie it or win it and that’s what they did,” Strode said. “We executed some runs, went and got some hits and (I’m) just super proud of them for what they did. To come back and tie and to continue tying it and battling back to 10 innings.”

Strode commended Kessler in the circle and Lee behind the plate for lasting 10 innings, even though it was the Cruisers had the final trick in their bag.

“We’ve got to finish it too even though we’re up a run,” Strode said. “A team like that, we’re like them too, if they give us that run we’re going to come back and get it too.”

Castle Rock was set to be back on the dirt diamond at 11 a.m. Saturday to play the loser of Saturday morning’s showdown between Mount Baker and Nooksack Valley for a right to play in the third place game Saturday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.