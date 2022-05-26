1A Softball: TriCo All-League

MVP
Jenna Lee, Castle Rock, senior
Offensive Player
Sydney Aman, Columbia (White Salmon), junior
Defensive Player
Maggie Bryan, Columbia (White Salmon), junior
Coach of the Year
Jesse Bryan, Columbia (White Salmon)
1st Team
Pitchers
Payton Kessler, Castle Rock
Sofia Nelson, King's Way
Catcher
Kayla Clifford, King's Way
Infield
Breanna Normine, La Center
Ella Reed, Columbia (White Salmon)
Rhiannon Sibbet, Castle Rock
Rachel Squibb, Castle Rock
Outfield
Macee Barnes, Columbia (White Salmon)
Gigi Redman, Seton Catholic
Gracie Sibbett, Castle Rock
2nd Team
Pitcher
Kierra Crate, King's Way
Catcher
Annie Marichalar, Seton Catholic
Infield
Teagan Blankenship, Columbia (White Salmon)
Olivia Lee, La Center
Patyon Ricketts, Castle Rock
Hailey Wastrodowski, Castle Rock
Outfield
Sophia Acosta, Columbia (White Salmon)
Katy Kutch, Seton Catholic
Lindsey Logan, Castle Rock
Honorable Mentions (Locals only)
Jasmine Wagner, Castle Rock