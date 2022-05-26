 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1A Softball: TriCo All-League

Jenna Lee Castle Rock Softball

Castle Rock's Jenna Lee catches a popup in foul territory against Hoquiam on Friday, May 10, at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

MVP

Jenna Lee, Castle Rock, senior

Offensive Player

Sydney Aman, Columbia (White Salmon), junior

Defensive Player

Maggie Bryan, Columbia (White Salmon), junior

Coach of the Year

Jesse Bryan, Columbia (White Salmon)

1st Team

Pitchers

Payton Kessler, Castle Rock

Sofia Nelson, King's Way

Catcher

Kayla Clifford, King's Way

Infield

Breanna Normine, La Center

Ella Reed, Columbia (White Salmon)

Rhiannon Sibbet, Castle Rock

Rachel Squibb, Castle Rock

Outfield

Macee Barnes, Columbia (White Salmon)

Gigi Redman, Seton Catholic

Gracie Sibbett, Castle Rock

2nd Team

Pitcher

Kierra Crate, King's Way

Catcher

Annie Marichalar, Seton Catholic

Infield

Teagan Blankenship, Columbia (White Salmon)

Olivia Lee, La Center

Patyon Ricketts, Castle Rock

Hailey Wastrodowski, Castle Rock

Outfield

Sophia Acosta, Columbia (White Salmon)

Katy Kutch, Seton Catholic

Lindsey Logan, Castle Rock

Honorable Mentions (Locals only)

Jasmine Wagner, Castle Rock

