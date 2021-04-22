1A Softball: One out from perfection, Castle Rock's Kessler settles for no-hitter

The Rockets pounded 18 hits in seven innings, with six batters logging multi-hit games. Rhiannon Sibbett went 3-for-4 with a walk and a pair of RBIs, Gracie Sibbett went 2-for-2 with a double, Gracie Kimball went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Jenna Lee went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in, and Payton Ricketts went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

At the heart of the order, Raychel Squibb had a 3-for-4 game with a solo home run in the second inning and a two-run bomb in the fourth. After the break, she went on to hit another shot in Game 2.

“Jeez, that girl can just crush the ball,” Strode said.

On any other day, Squibb’s power would have been the main story for Castle Rock. Thursday, though, it was secondary to Kessler’s near-perfection from the slab.

The junior retired the first three Wildcats she saw in the first inning. Then she went three-up, three-down in the second,

By that point, according to Strode, it was a good deal done.

“The thing about her is that she gets better as the innings go along,” he said.

After all of that in Game 1, the Rockets still had another game to play, and were just as dominant in the sequel, beating the Wildcats 16-1 in five innings.