1A Softball: One out from perfection, Castle Rock's Kessler settles for no-hitter

LA CENTER — Payton Kessler came one out away from throwing a perfect game, but a choppy bounce and a controversial call put a baserunner on against the Castle Rock junior for the first time with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday at La Center.
Still, the no-hitter the Rockets ace settled for sure ain’t too bad.
Kessler struck out 16 of the 22 Wildcats she faced and tossed the second no-no of her career, as Castle Rock beat the Wildcats 17-0 to open up a 1A TriCo League softball doubleheader Thursday.
“Today, Kessler was on,” coach Ron Strode said. “She was doing her job. She’s strong and powerful.”
The aforementioned bad bounce and controversial call came with the Wildcats down to their final out. La Center’s 21st batter of the game smacked a sharp ground ball that was bobbled briefly in the infield.
Strode said he thought the throw to first still beat the batter to the bag, but the umpire disagreed. Unfazed, Kessler then quickly dispatched the next Wildcat she faced to end it.
“She’s dominating because she really uses the whole plate and really moves the ball around well,” Strode said. “She’s very consistent, and that’s what she was tonight.”
Ironically enough, Kessler’s teammates may have inadvertently made her dominance a fair bit harder by playing too well offensively. Strode says his junior ace “likes the quickness” and prefers to get into a rhythm when she's in the circle, but the Castle Rock bats were doing just too much to let that happen.
The Rockets pounded 18 hits in seven innings, with six batters logging multi-hit games. Rhiannon Sibbett went 3-for-4 with a walk and a pair of RBIs, Gracie Sibbett went 2-for-2 with a double, Gracie Kimball went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Jenna Lee went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in, and Payton Ricketts went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
At the heart of the order, Raychel Squibb had a 3-for-4 game with a solo home run in the second inning and a two-run bomb in the fourth. After the break, she went on to hit another shot in Game 2.
“Jeez, that girl can just crush the ball,” Strode said.
On any other day, Squibb’s power would have been the main story for Castle Rock. Thursday, though, it was secondary to Kessler’s near-perfection from the slab.
The junior retired the first three Wildcats she saw in the first inning. Then she went three-up, three-down in the second,
By that point, according to Strode, it was a good deal done.
“The thing about her is that she gets better as the innings go along,” he said.
After all of that in Game 1, the Rockets still had another game to play, and were just as dominant in the sequel, beating the Wildcats 16-1 in five innings.
Katey Montgomery started in the circle for Castle Rock and threw four innings before giving the ball back to Kessler for the final frame. Together, they struck out seven La Center batters and allowed just one hit.