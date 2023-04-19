VANCOUVER — A change of scenery paid no dividends for the Rockets when they fell 21-1 to White Salmon in their first 1A Trico League softball action of the season Tuesday.

The game, originally slated for Castle Rock, was moved to Fort Vancouver midday in order to take advantage of the artificial turf at the unofficial halfway point between the two schools. Playing as the home teacm the Rockets got off to a promising start on the neutral ground with Chelsea Jones notching a double and Matty Long following up with an RBI single in the first inning.

Aaliya Vogan added a single for Castle Rock in the fourth inning but was left stranded. That would be just about the end of the positive returns for the Rockets before the game reached mercy rule territory.

Ellie Powers wore the onslaught for the Rockets, pitching all four innings with three strikeouts.

Castle Rock (0-5, 0-1 league) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at White Salmon on Friday.