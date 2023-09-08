The Mark Morris and Kelso girls soccer teams trudged off the field at Longview Memorial Stadium after a full 80 minutes completely spent, their legs heavy and lungs gasping for oxygen.

The cross-river, nonleague rivals on Thursday played an intense, physical soccer game that had a little bit of everything with the discomforting lone exception of a decisive goal. Instead, the two sides settled for a 0-0 draw.

Kelso, playing its second consecutive match to open the season without its leading offensive weapon in Karsyn Ross — who suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s jamboree last week — managed to pepper Mark Morris goalkeeper Emersyn Thompson with shot after shot in the first half.

Thompson managed to keep each shot out of the net through sheer grit and the help of her crossbar, which got in the way of Kelso’s penalty kick in the 34th minute. Thompson faced so many shots she nearly was unable to go in the second half.

“That was fun. Not the result we wanted, but that was a fun match,” Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett said. The "first half you could see it was our first match. (We were) a little rusty. Thank goodness we have Emersyn in the net. Wow, she wowed me. We tightened everything up in the second half.”

The game began to even out in the second half with the Mark Morris back line holding up far better against the Kelso front line of Kenzie Milligan, Karsyn Hall and Maya Swanson. The Monarchs were able to connect passes at a higher rate while attempting to exploit the wide areas of the field against the Kelso back line, led by center backs Sadie Schierscher and Sydnie Walters.

Unfortunately for the Monarchs, all their efforts to push the ball up the pitch were fruitless. Shots by Rosie Johnson and Kiki Makaiwi among others were routinely off the mark.

“We just couldn’t get those shots to fall,” Bennett said.

The sad refrain was echoed on the other side of the pitch where the Hilanders finished with more than a dozen shots on goal, only to come up empty. The penalty kick, which drilled the center of the crossbar in the first half, represented only a fraction of the quality chances the team generated.

“I thought we created some great opportunities. The attack was really on, the defense was playing great defense and feeding the ball in really well,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said.

“Sadie and Sydnie played great back there as a partnership, and they were finding Kenzie up top well. Really, that’s the positive we’ll take away as we head into league (play). It would have been nice to win tonight, of course, (against) a cross-town rival, but in the end, we did some good things we can take with us and use for league.”

The Mark Morris back four was resolute in the second half, though a few misplays presented Kelso with chances. But time and again, keeper Thompson was there to mop up the mess.

The pair of Nina Soetamin and Abagail Bailey was particularly diligent at shutting down Kelso on the near wing. The entire group spent halftime adjusting to Kelso's style of attack.

“We knew that they had a player that was super fast in the back, and they had a lot of girls that would run in from the back, and so we’re working on kind of getting more depth in our defense so they can’t just send a through ball and beat one of us,” Soetamin said. “At halftime we talked about how we needed to watch that backside runner and communicate better.”

Though a goal was sought and never attained, Mark Morris players left Thursday’s nonleague opener with a positive outlook. After all, the Monarchs fell 2-0 in the matchup a year ago.

“It’s a good start,” Soetamin said. “I wouldn’t say I was disappointed with a tie. I will say that our team fought it out really hard and for our first game, not disappointed at all. It’s such a step up from last year. I think that once we get that intensity, once we get that game speed level, we’ll go crazy.”

Mark Morris (0-0-1 overall) heads to Chehalis to play W.F. West on Saturday at 1 p.m. while Kelso (0-1-1) has a week off before hosting Kalama on Thursday at 7 p.m.