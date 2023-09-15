It took almost two full weeks for one of Longview's teams to earn a victory on the new field turf at Longview Memorial Stadium, but after R.A. Long girls soccer pulled out a thrilling 3-2 win over Hockinson on Thursday night, the monkey is finally off the back.

R.A. Long's dramatic win was capped by the goal-saving efforts of Jills' goalkeeper Kendra Chapin in second-half stoppage time.

Just when it looked like the Jills were going to play keep away from Hockinson in stoppage time and run out the game clock, the Hawks took possession near midfield and sent a long pass up the near hashmarks that found a player on a breakaway one-on-one with the R.A. Long net minder.

Before the Hawks' attacker could load up and fire a shot towards goal, Chapin charged out of her box and slide-tackled the Hawks' player to the ground in what appeared to be within the penalty area. Chapin earned a red card for her efforts and was sent off after preventing a quality look on goal.

After the referees talked things over, the Hawks were awarded a free kick outside the penalty box 11 yards from goal. It was a game-altering ruling, considering Chapin was not available to defend the possible penalty kick.

Enter defensive player senior Maddie Fierst, who replaced Chapin in goal and was faced with preserving the one-goal lead with only stoppage time remaining. Hockinson generated a quality look at the goal, firing at the wide-eyed replacement in between the pipes. But Fierst came up with the save, and even smothered another loose ball to the roars from the student section.

“I had no idea I was going to have to put the gloves on and I was terrified,” Fierst said. “I feel like at the end we were a little rushed and just trying to hold on for dear life, and I am happy for my teammates for gutting it out, especially the back half."

Kendra's twin sister Kathryn Chapin netted two goals, including what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 58th minute on a penalty kick.

The match saw some early fireworks just three minutes in after Hockinson’s Bridget Brennan put the road team on the board first to put the Jills on their heals right away.

R.A. Long got behind early on Tuesday against Ridgefield and was unable to keep themselves in the match, but Thursday was a different story. The Jills started to play with more urgency yet showed patience when earning possession.

In the 14th minute of the match sophomore midfielder Delanie Zueger sent a long pass up to the edge of the Hockinson box that was successfully volleyed down by Junior Olivia Durrett. Durrett was patient in her attack and able to draw the goalkeeper out towards her before firing a shot on target just off to the right of the keeper and into the net to even the score at 1-1.

Durrett was also squarely involved in the Jills’ next goal in the 23rd minute after another patient move in the near side of the box allowed her space to see the field and she found a streaking Kathryn Chapin down the middle for the one-timer that found twine to give the home team a 2-1 advantage.

“I just tried to stay composed and hit it to the corner like coach Taylor (Wallace) and Max (Anderson) teach us and it worked out,” Durrett said.

When asked about the assist to Chapin and how she was able to find her open, Durrett stated, “I heard her yelling, so that was helpful, but patience was the key once again.”

R.A. Long took the advantage they earned into the intermission, but they weren’t quite off the hook yet. Hockinson got even with the Jills in the 49th minute after a second goal from Brennan. The game started to get chippy from that point in the match. There were a few opportunities for R.A. Long around the penalty area and contact was made that saw players sent to the turf on a few occasions, but the referee let the play continue without a whistle.

After some frustration started to mount, the Jills picked up a yellow card, but in doing so it sparked a series of calls that helped the Jills later in the match. One of those calls came in the 58th minute when Chapin was tackled down in the penalty box and cashed in the opportunity to give R.A. Long the lead once and for all.

Despite the frustration and physical play throughout the match, the Jills were able to be slightly more composed than their opposition down the stretch.

It was a huge win for R.A. Long who now sits at 2-1 overall, 1-1 league. The Jills simply could not afford to drop back-to-back contests at home to start off the league schedule, especially against two of the three teams they are projected to be jostling for position within the league standings throughout the season if they are to have a realistic shot of winning the league championship.

Up next for R.A. Long is a match 7 p.m. Tuesday back at Longview Memorial where they will serve as the “road” team against Mark Morris.