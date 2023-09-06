The Woodland and Kalama girls soccer teams battled to a 3-3 draw in Tuesday’s season opener for both teams.

Woodland’s Sophia Speranza scored from the penalty spot to tie the game. Woodland also got goals from Lainey Haden and Carly Coltrin. Riley Jones picked up two assists and goalkeeper Coco MacDonald finished with six saves.

Bridgette Hollifield scored two goals for the Chinooks.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Woodland (0-0-1) returns to the pitch when it hosts La Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. Kalama (0-0-1) will head to Highland at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Clatskanie-Rainier shut out at home

Clatskanie-Rainier found itself under assault against Oregon Episcopal in a 7-0 drubbing at home on Tuesday night.

The Oregon Episcopal offensive attack was relentless. C-R keeper Kayden Twichell provided a half-dozen saves in goal. Her defense simply had no answer for the passing and speed of Oregon Episcopal.

“It was a tough game, a learning experience for the team,” Clatskanie-Rainier coach Eric Smythe said. “We look forward to our next game against Corbett.”

Clatskanie-Rainier (2-2) returns to the pitch at Corbett on September 14 at 7 p.m.