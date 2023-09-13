Addi Stading scored a hat trick to lead Woodland to a dominant 8-0 rout over Hudson’s Bay in the 2A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer contest at Beaver Stadium, Tuesday.

Carly Coltrin and Lainey Haden each finished with two goals and an assist as well for the Beavers offense which scored five goals in the second half to pull away from Hudson’s Bay. Stading added a pair of assists which came on the final two goals of the game. Ruby Ingle was the final goal scorer for Woodland.

Goalkeeper Collett MacDonald had two saves in the win.

Woodland will return to the pitch at Washougal at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Monarchs can’t keep up with River

Mark Morris fell 6-0 at Columbia River on Tuesday in 2A GSHL girls soccer play. The Rapids, last year's State champions, put up four goals in the first half and never looked back.

“(Columbia River’s) skill and speed up top got to us early and we struggled to mount much of an attack,” Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett said. “The only opportunity we found throughout the match was by applying pressure to their back line and forcing mistakes.”

Mark Morris played without its starting varsity goalkeeper Emersyn Thompson against the Rapids. Thompson was held out after testing positive for COVID-19 after having two stellar matches to start the season.

“Great play from our back up goalkeeper Abigail Bailey,” added Bennett. “(Bailey had) 13 saves and 80 minutes of pressure.”

Mark Morris (1-1-1 overall) will stay on the road in league play when it heads to Ridgefield on Thursday.

Riverhawks fall on the black top

Toledo wrapped up its non-league slate in disappointing fashion, falling 7-1 on the road to the black turf at Tenino on Tuesday, in non-league girls soccer action.

Quyn Norberg scored the lone Toledo goal on a free kick from well outside the penalty box which she slipped into the corner of the net in the second half.

Toledo (0-3-1) will open league play against Raymond-South Bend at South Bend High School on Saturday.