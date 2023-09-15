Kalama earned the biggest win of its season thus far with a 2-1 victory on the road over 3A Kelso in a nonleague girls soccer contest, Thursday.

Josie Brandenburg and Bridgette Hollifield each scored goals for the Chinooks. Assists were recorded by Hollifield and Delaney Rinard.

“The girls played an outstanding game, all of them,” said Kalama coach John Bates. “(It was) a great, huge win for little Kalama.”

Kenzie Milligan scored Kelso’s lone goal.

Kalama improved to 2-0-2 on the season. The Chinooks will return to the pitch on Monday at home against Tenino at 7 p.m.

Kelso (0-2-1) remains without a handful of key players. It will look to get healthy in the coming days before heading to Adna on Monday for another nonleague contest set for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Beavers hold off Washougal

Woodland opened up a 3-0 lead after the opening half and held on for a 4-2 victory in the 2A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer match against Washougal, Thursday.

Four different players scored goals for the Beavers in the league win. Riley Jones got the Beavers on the board with an unassisted goal followed by Addi Stading, also unassisted in the first half. Woodland took a 3-0 lead when Jones slipped a ball into Avery Andrews who put her shot past the Washougal keeper.

Lainey Haden capped the Beavers’ scoring with a second-half goal. Woodland goalkeeper Collett MacDonald finished with six saves.

Woodland is slated to play at Mark Morris on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Monarchs shut out at Ridgefield

With starting goalkeeper Emersyn Thompson relegated to the bench due to injury, Mark Morris entered Thursday’s 2A GSHL contest against undefeated Ridgefield in a tough spot.

Ridgefield put Mark Morris away early with five goals in the first half en route to an 8-0 victory. Ellie Peterson finished with a hat trick to lead the Spudders. Tori Lasch and Ellie Wilson each had a goal and an assist to aid the Ridgefield attack.

Mark Morris (1-2-1) backup goalkeeper Abigail Bailey made 16 saves.

“We couldn’t stop the Spudders in the air as they tallied half their goals on corner kicks,” Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett said. “Standout play by Kaijah Nagunst, Nina Soetamin and Kennedy Fitzsimmons. Time to regroup, refocus and lick our wounds.”

Mark Morris will look to bounce back in its rivalry game against R.A. Long on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Ilwaco gets first win

A pair of second-half goals helped Ilwaco hold off Astoria for a 3-1 nonleague victory in the girls soccer game, Thursday.

Consecutive goals a minute apart in the second half from Abbie Williams and Sophia Bittner in the 71st and 72nd minutes respectively broke a 1-1 tie and propelled Ilwaco to the win. Ilwaco took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute on a shot from Kaitlyn Banuet.

Astoria tied the game in the 49th minute.

Karen Moreno and Chloe Emerson led a strong defense for the Fishermen. Ilwaco keeper Julie Perez finished with nine saves.

Ilwaco (1-3 overall) returns to the pitch on Tuesday to play Hoquiam at Olympic Stadium at 6 p.m.

Other Scores

Castle Rock 1, Toutle Lake 1