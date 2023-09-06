A senior-laden Kelso girls soccer team returns to the pitch in 2023 looking to build off of a district playoff berth in 2022. The possibility for an improved finish is there as the Hilanders boast talent at every level of their formation.

While the back line is a work in progress following the departures of Josie Settle and Ellie Freund, coach Kyle Tatro is excited about an improved attack where two freshmen — Karsyn Hall and Kalli Carter — could make an early impact for the Hilanders.

Tatro likes what he’s seen already from both players in preseason tournaments.

“(Hall is) an exciting player for us,” Tatro said. “She has the pace to be dangerous. She can get in behind (the defense) and she’s proven to be a goal scorer. Kalli has a ton of tenacity, she knows the game and has a ton of control.”

If either player can adjust quickly to the 3A high school game while continuing to finish at the rate they’ve shown through practice, the Kelso offensive attack should be more lethal in 2023 alongside returning 3A GSHL first-team all-league midfielder Karsyn Ross, who was a goal-scoring machine for Kelso last season.

In addition to Settle, the Hilanders waved goodbye to Tara Liebe, Ellie Freund, Skylar Ross and Presley Lindeman. Kelso returns eight seniors while adding a ninth in newcomer Reegan Perkins. Perkins may share time in goal behind sophomore Makenna Fitzpatrick, who is dealing with a minor injury as the season approaches.

“I’m really excited about our attack this year and how dynamic we can be,” Tatro said. “I think last year you saw us become a little one dimensional in our scoring threat which made it easier for other teams to defend us. They knew who our goal scorer was and who our set-up person was. This year, we can be real dynamic. We’ve got two center attacking mids who can be playmakers for us, get in the box and score goals in Avery Ness and Karsyn Ross.”

As for that still developing back line, Kelso brings back Sadie Schierscher and Whitney Jabusch at center back. Both are returning senior starters with plenty of 3A varsity experience. Freshman Jazmine Meza will get a look at right back after impressing coaches in practice.

“(Meza) has a lot of natural ability, speed and reads the game really well, too,” Tatro said. “You’re going to see us try to figure out our defensive side of the game, especially across the back line. Losing a player like Josie leaves a lot of question marks for any team and we’ve yet to see if we can answer those.”

So while it could be a trial-and-error approach on defense early on for Kelso, the hope of an improved offense and a defense that gels quick could prove challenging for its 3A opponents in the Greater St. Helens League.

Kelso, though, will be taking it one game at a time as it looks to sit atop the 3A GSHL standings when the regular season ends.

“My philosophy is we always take one game and do our best in each game. That’s all we really can do and see where we end up,” Tatro said.

Kelso (0-1 overall) opened its season with a 6-0 loss against 4A Skyview on Tuesday. It will meet 2A Mark Morris at Longview Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m Thursday.