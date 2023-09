Ocosta handed Ilwaco an 8-0 defeat in the opening girls soccer match for the Fishermen on Wednesday night.

Kaitlyn Banuet led the Fishermen with three shots on goal. Emily Hernandez and Sophia Bittner each had one shot on goal for Ilwaco.

Julie Perez and Abbie Williams split the game in goal for Ilwaco. Perez had 18 saves and Williams added 12 in the second half.

Ilwaco (0-1 league) returns to the pitch against Toutle Lake at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.