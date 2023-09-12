King’s Way Christian proved to have too much firepower for Ilwaco in Monday’s 9-0 in a non-league girls soccer match in Vancouver..

The Knights opened a 4-0 lead with four goals in the first 10 minutes before closing the half with a 7-0 lead. King’s Way added another two goals in the second half.

“Kaitlyn Banuet played a solid game in the midfield. In the first half,” Ilwaco coach Andrew Goodwin noted. “Abbie Williams helped create some good plays on offense as a forward that, unfortunately, didn't quite turn into shooting opportunities, before putting in a solid show as goalkeeper (in the) second half after a goalkeeper injury in the first half.”

The going has been tough for the Fishermen out of the gate but they’re not letting their dobbers get down.

“We have several players that are new to soccer or new to high school sports,” Goodwin noted. “So these first few games have been good opportunities to get them exposure to full matches before we head into our league games later in the season.”

Ilwaco (0-2 overall) will return to the pitch in a non-league contest with Astoria at home on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.