Almost two weeks into the fall sports season and every local football team that has played on the new turf at Longview Memorial Stadium is still looking for their first win. Even the one that prefer to play "futball."

That trend continued Tuesday night after the R.A. Long girls soccer team got their chance to play on the new turf for the first time, but suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Ridgefield.

The Spudders got two goals just one minute apart from one another in the 13th and 14th minutes from Baylee Bushnell to put Ridgefield on top 2-0. Victoria Lasch scored again just seven minutes later to give the Spudders a 3-0 halftime lead.

R.A. Long came out of the locker room strong and was able to quickly cut into the lead after senior Audrey Zdunich tallied the first score of any kind on the new turf. Zdunich lit up the home side of the scoreboard for the first time in the 43rd minute after a clean strike with the left foot went to the low corner of the far post on the west end of the field.

Unfortunately, that would be the only goal R.A. Long would manage before the final whistle sounded.

The Jills were coming into the match on the heels of a very impressive 6-0 shutout road win against W.F. West, but according to R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace that game also might have played a factor into Tuesday’s result against Ridgefield.

“We obviously struggled, and coming off that win against W.F. West, might have caused us to slip down into second gear. Then we gave up our first goal of the year and we looked a little shell-shocked,” Wallace summarized.

Ridgefield had an obvious game plan that was executed well and that was toshut down Kathryn Chapin by overloading their defense everywhere she went. Chapin did get a quality look or two, including a shot that careened off the outside post that looked to be a goal initially.

In the second half of the match R.A. Long was able to move Chapin around the middle and open more space for runners on the outside, but the Jills were stymied before quality looks could be found.

Chapin, now a senior, is coming off a spectacular junior year that earned her 2A GSHL Player of the Year honors. She was able to bag a hat trick in the win over the Bearcats last week on the road, but Ridgefield’s plan defensively kept her off the mark for the entire evening.

R.A. Long (1-1, 0-1 GSHL) returns all but three players from last years’ state qualifying group and come into the season with hopes of picking up the program’s first ever State win this year. The 2A GSHL is loaded with talented teams including the defending State champions from Columbia River, along with Hockinson and Ridgefield.

All four teams including R.A. Long debuted in the season's top ten rankings of the 2A classification , with the Jills at number nine.

The league schedule will certainly challenge R.A. Long throughout the campaign but will also serve as necessary preparation in order to take the next step in the program if the Jills are able to earn another opportunity to play in the state tournament.

Tuesday night’s result shouldn’t be viewed as trouble looming down the road for R.A. Long. Rather, the Jills will have to take it as opportunity to learn and see where pieces are going to fit on this year’s team. There will be plenty of tough games ahead, and each one will serve as a building block towards the ultimate team goal.

“We’re still working on finding the right positions for two or three girls right now and filling in the blanks so to speak,” explained coach Wallace.

R.A. Long will look to get right back to action Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. when they take on Hockinson while looking for that inaugural win on the new turf at Longview Memorial Stadium.