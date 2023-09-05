Like a great musical symphony, the R.A. Long girls soccer team has been slowly building.

After a dark period of losing seasons, the 2022 Lumberjills broke through with a 14-3 regular season in the 2A Greater St. Helens League, finishing second before advancing onto State where it eventually fell in its opening round game to a quick side from Enumclaw.

With the once long-standing barrier of a state playoff appearance fallen, the next level up is securing a state playoff win. Senior Kathryn Chapin, the Jills leading goal scorer and 2A GSHL offensive MVP, is determined for her senior class to leave a legacy within the R.A. Long girls soccer program by knocking that barrier down as well.

“Something that has been on my mind,” began Kathryn Chapin, “No R.A. Long team has ever won a match at State. I want to win a match. I want to win State. I want to be the first."

Added R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace, the reigning coach of the year: “We had a lot of fun last year and we want to do it again.”

The path back to the 2A state tournament for R.A. Long begins with returning an experienced and talented nucleus led by Chapin and her 24 goals in 21 games in 2022. Her twin sister Kendra Chapin returns as the team’s impenetrable goalkeeper. There’s also a pair of 2A GSHL all-league performers in midfielders Audrey Zdunich (seven goals and eight assists) and Alice Anderson (nine goals, 19 assists).

Anderson and Kathryn Chapin formed a tremendous one-two punch on the attacking end for the Jills. It will be important for them to improve their connection this fall as opposing teams game plan to slow the pair down.

Coach Wallace is hard at work in an effort to diversify the team’s attack.

“We need to be less predictable,” Wallace acknowledged. “Kathryn was one of the league’s leading scorers… At this point, (teams) are double and triple teaming her, so there is really no surprise. Now we need to change the algorithm.”

Eight starters in all are back from last year’s record-setting team. The Jills will be without two of last season's defensive leaders in Emily Anderson and Kasinda Page along with midfielder Gracelyn House. In place of the departed seniores, a blossoming group of freshmen and sophomores have stepped up, ready to carry the baton.

It’s a plethora of returning talent, buoyed by experience and physical maturation, that is exciting to dream on. There is no doubt that the 2023 season is the Jills most highly anticipated campaign in recent memory. Even coach Wallace feels the weight of the expectations.

“Watching this really talented group who really lifted R.A. Long soccer out of a huge slump and made us contenders for a couple of years and got us to State," Wallace stated. "I'm actually feeling a lot of personal pressure to hold up my end of the bargain because they’re doing it, they’re doing the work every day."

Navigating the Rapids

Standing in the way of R.A. Long and a 2A GSHL title (and ultimately the State title) will likely be reigning league and State champions of Columbia River. The Rapids lost several key members of last season’s 20-3-1 championship team, but they always replenish talent as well as any program in the state.

R.A. Long stole a game off Columbia River last season and hopes to do so again this year.

“I know Columbia River lost some key players, we definitely lost some star players ourselves, but… we have some new faces (and) we can fill the gaps,” Zdunich said. “All we have to figure out is how to work together as a team the best we can. I think connecting passes, not playing as many through balls, will help us a lot. If we do that, we can probably take first in league and take Columbia River down.”

In addition to forging a more varied attack up front, coach Wallace recognizes the importance of playing as a unit. Last season’s squad became a unified team early on, as opposed to a set of individuals playing 1-on-1 soccer. The loss of a strong leader like Emily Anderson means the new senior class — the Chapin sisters and Zdunich — will have to pick up the mantle, and they'll have to do with earnestness.

“Overall, just re-developing that cohesive identity,” Wallace said. “One thing that we did lose in Emily Anderson, was a really good common rallying point. She was fantastic in the locker room… Our underclassmen are now stepping up and filling those roles. It’s nice watching them get more cohesive over the last few weeks.”

Zdunich and Kendra Chapin have been named captains by Wallace along with Anderson. It’s a role that Kendra Chapin is proud to take on.

“Definitely,” Kendra said. “I want to make sure that I’m continuing to be a leader. I think our togetherness is good. This team has been improving a lot off of what it used to be and being able to lead such a historic team has been great. I’m honored.”

If the Jills are going to build off of last season’s playoff run, an area it must remain stout is on defense where the team allowed just 22 goals in its 21 games.

With Kendra Chapin, a second-team GSHL keeper back in net, and a pair of speedy, tenacious backs in juniors Addison Hartley and Olivia Durrett back along with center back Madison Fierst, the defense has the chance to be a strength yet again. Still, Wallace will have to count on at least one freshman to play a key role in his preferred back-four formation. To that end, Amayah Salas and Sienna Dorland will likely find a role somewhere in the defense.

How much better the Jills defense can become is uncertain at this point, just hours before the season commences in Thursday’s non-league contest at W.F. West. What is certain though, is captain Chapin will not allow any drop off.

“(I will make) sure that we’re keeping ourselves accountable and we’re all putting in the amount of work we can put in each day, giving our 100 percent,” added Kendra Chapin.

“The talent is there”

R.A. Long knows it's supposed to be good.

Every girl reached for comment remarked on the talent the Jills have in the locker room. No, a game has not been played as of yet and yes, the 2A GSHL is a formidable league, but the leaders of this team have been there before. They know what it takes.

“We definitely know we can repeat the stuff we accomplished last season,” Kendra Chapin said, referencing the state playoff berth. “We’ve got some good new faces, a lot of development happening. We’re really excited.”

Zdunich agreed with that assessment.

“I think the talent is definitely there, all we need is to build our team chemistry a little better," she said.

In addition to the introduction of freshmen Salas and Dorland, sophomores Audrina Solano and Delanie Zueger figure to make an impact and coach Wallace likes the potential of freshman Kayla Mahoney as a striker.

Another potential change to the offense could come through the positional change of Durrett moving to a wing role opposite Kathryn Chapin. It’s a possibility Wallace is considering due to Durrett’s natural scoring ability, all in the search of “offering more varied threats in the attack.”

The problem is, Durrett is a standout on defense as well.

“(Olivia’s) just so dang strong on defense, it’s hard not to want to lock that position down,” Wallace said. “Playing against some of the best wings in the state, she really does a good job back there.”

Whether Durrett is able to contribute to the R.A. Long attack or not this season, one thing is for certain; Kathryn Chapin will be the Jills’ prominent offensive weapon for another year. Her track speed, athleticism, ball control and powerful right foot will be difficult to slow down, especially with her increased determination to be even better in her senior season.

“I need to remember to push myself as hard as I possibly can,” Kathryn Chapin said in her self-analysis. “And when I get tired, I need to remember to keep going, because I’m doing it not just for myself, but for my team.

“I hope all of the others think that (way) too. When you’re huffing and puffing, you’ve got to dig deep. Your mind gives up before your body does.”

And if the body incarnate that is this R.A. Long Lumberjills roster can coalesce, play team soccer and build off of last year's experience, then the barrier that still stands in its way has little chance of holding them back.

“I am beyond excited for this season. It’s my senior season (and) we’re going to go out with a bang,” added Zdunich.

If you listen closely, you can hear the violins picking up speed, the flutes rising and the horns growing louder. Here comes the crescendo.

Monarchs strive to stay on the front foot

Over on the other side of Lake Sacajawea, the Mark Morris Monarchs enter the 2023 season coming off a 3-10-1 campaign within the 2A GSHL (3-13-1 overall), which left the team finish tied for sixth and outside of a playoff spot.

Coach Gary Bennett stated a top-five finish is the primary goal for the Monarchs this season so they can get back to the playoffs.

“Sixth place just wasn’t good enough,” Bennett said of last year’s finish in the league. “It was frustrating for (the coaches), frustrating for the players.”

Two areas where Mark Morris struggled one year ago were in the final third of the field to convert scoring chances, and with defending teams with elite speed. Bennett is hopeful the team improved in both areas over the offseason.

“Our league is a buzzsaw, it’s always tough. I think that’s an improvement that we have over last year, our attacking speed,” Bennett acknowledged. “(Last year), we didn’t have the speed at key spots. We tried to play that way, we just didn’t have the horses. This year, I think we have all of the pieces we need to be successful."

The Monarchs relied heavily on speedy striker Quinn Harvel up front last season. With Harvel’s departure via graduation, Mark Morris has several wing players vying for the lead role as top striking threat.

Seniors Macee Farquhar and Megan Fugleberg could lead the committee, while senior Rosie Johnson and freshman Kamrie Guizzotti also show promise in the attacking third. The fact that the Monarchs have more options in 2023, should equate to a higher finishing rate.

And that may end up being the only stat or change that matters.

“We really need to finish. Last year we could not score goals,” said senior defender Jessalyn Kloke.

To Kloke’s point, Mark Morris finished with just 10 goals all season.

Johnson was impressed by the team’s showing in the Kalama Tournament over the summer. It was there that Mark Morris returned off a last-place finish last season to finish third in the eight-team field thanks to 15 goals in five abbreviated games.

“The results were really surprising,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of really strong club girls that are freshmen and they have really improved our offense and our defense, so I have a lot of hope for this year.”

Coach Bennett was similarly impressed.

“I think (finishing in the final third) is going to be a lot better. I think that’s going to be a strength,” concluded Bennett. “We’re excited. We have a lot of promise coming into this year.”

An influx of skilled freshmen as well as a marked improvement from last year’s junior class will be paramount toward Mark Morris’ chances of cracking a competitive 2A GSHL which should be strong at the top once again with reigning 2A state champion Columbia River, an experienced R.A. Long side and typically stout Ridgefield and Hockinson squads.

Mark Morris graduated seven seniors last year including defenders Ainsley Hayes, Maddie Scudder and Brooke Sampson and midfield/forward options Amy Broderius, Emma Jenkins and Brooklyn Schlecht. The Monarchs also lost Maddy Hetland who headed indoors for volleyball in her senior season.

Through the significant roster churn, Mark Morris believes it has increased its speed.

“One of our strongest assets as a team is we have speed,” Johnson stated. “We have a lot of fast girls up front. That’s one of the (traits) that we’ve got compared to other teams, or even (our team) last year.”

That team speed will be critical in helping Mark Morris not only run with the top wing players in the 2A GSHL, but also win more of the 50-50 balls that go far in determining which side owns possession for the 80-minute contests. And the side that owns possession, is often the side that wins games at the high school level.

If Mark Morris can get to more balls, hold possession and convert on a higher percentage of its scoring chances, a playoff berth seems plausible.

“If we can be competitive against the top teams, beat the teams we’re supposed to and let the chips fall where they may, we could surprise some teams,” Bennett said.

Mark Morris opens its season on Thursday with a non-conference tilt against its 3A rival from across the river in Kelso at Longview Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

Beavers putting injuries behind them

Over in Woodland, coach Cameron Cox is excited just to turn the page on an injury-plagued 2022 campaign which saw his team finish tied with Mark Morris in sixth place and out of a playoff spot in the 2A GSHL.

The Beavers return five starters from the ‘22 squad which eventually finished 3-10-1 in league play. Among the losses are first-team all-league goaltender in Rylee McCune and second-team all-league forward Hayley Summers.

Though much talent has departed, Woodland is buttressed by a stout freshmen class. Midfielder Riley Jones and forward Ruby Engel are “going to make an immediate impact” according to Cox.

While Woodland does have its health as it prepared to open the 2023 season at Kalama on Tuesday. It’s an inexperienced roster at the high school level that has plenty to prove in the 2A GSHL.

“I’ve got a young team,” Cox said, noting the Beavers will carry six freshmen on varsity this season. “The young players coming in replace the starters from last year. They are a great group of talent. Once they get acclimated, they will make a huge difference, not only this year but in the years to come.”

Woodland’s youth is centralized up front. Where the Beavers do bring back experience, they do so in the back eight where the defense remains a strength.

“We have a strong junior class we are definitely building off the last couple of years,” Cox said. “But because we have so many freshmen, they haven’t played together. Once the chemistry builds, they are going to see a lot of success on the field.”

So while the defense should be there for Woodland, the youthful strikers will have to establish themselves quickly to challenge defenses in a "buzzsaw" of league, as coach Bennett at Mark Morris prefers to describe it.

“We have strong players (up front), but most of our younger players are playing in that attacking role, so we’ll see," noted Cox. "If they can adapt and adjust to the high school speed of play then they’ll be great."

Despite the inexperience, despite the difficulty of the competition Woodland will face in its conference, the postseason is the goal.

“If we can stay healthy and the freshmen adjust quickly then we have a chance. And that’s our goal: to make the postseason,” affirmed Cox. “Once you get to the postseason, anything can happen. When we get there, hopefully that’s when we’re peaking in our play.”

Hope, it’s what this time of year is built on.