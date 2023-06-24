The softball all-area team is headlined by R.A. Long leader and Coe College commit Jadyn Terry who nearly single-handedly carried the Lumberjills to a 2A State tournament berth.

What made Terry stand out amongst such an incredible field of talent in our area this Spring was the way in which the senior elevated her game at the most critical juncture of the season. Terry pitched three complete games in three successive days while leading the Jills to wins in each.

Over the span of those three games in which R.A. Long defeated Columbia River, Mark Morris and Woodland to climb into second place in the 2A GSHL standings, Terry allowed two total runs, 11 hits and struck out 55 over 21 innings.

For the season, Terry was 16-8 with 337 strikeouts in 151 total innings. Terry had a 21-strikeout game which she achieved in the final game of her season and a 20-strikeout game to go with six shutouts.

In a winner-to-State contest in late May, Terry pitched a shutout to beat Tumwater, the reigning 2A State champions, 1-0.

Offensively, Terry posted a .460 average with 10 doubles, two triples, a homer and 42 RBI.

Without a doubt, she was a level above the competition at the 2A level for the majority of the season.

“As you can tell, Jadyn was a fierce competitor on the mound and at bat,” R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel said. “She is a proven leader that makes everyone around her better. She communicated well with her teammates to get the best out of their talent. The energy she displayed on the mound strongly motivated the intensity in the dugout and on the field. Jadyn’s knowledge of the game makes coaching easier, too.”

The rest of The Daily News’ all-area softball team includes: Lexi Grumbois (Kelso), Emily Foytack (Mark Morris), Paityn Mackin (Kelso), Kaydence Mackin (Kelso), Kylie Thomas (Clatskanie), Madison Fierst (R.A. Long), Makenzie Henthorn (Mark Morris), Gabi Silveria (Woodland), Kennady Lake (Toutle Lake), Jasmine Smith (Toutle Lake), Abbie Marcil (Toledo) and Bethany Bowen (Toledo).

The Coach of the Year was Dave McDaniel of R.A. Long who captained the team to the 2A State playoffs and a second-place finish in the 2A GSHL.

Foytack carried the Monarchs offense throughout her junior season by hitting .386 with six home runs and 26 RBI. Her teammate Henthorn held opponents to a .190 batting average in the circle with a 2.59 ERA as a freshman. She struck out 114 and walked 27.

Silveria hit .486 with a .972 slugging percentage over 21 games with eight home runs and 37 RBIs to lead the Beavers to a third-place finish in the 2A GHSL.

Lake posted a .459/.688/.703/1.390 slash line to lead Toutle Lake in her senior season. Smith hit .294/.410/.451/.861 in 2023 and was even better on the mound for the Fighting Ducks. Smith held opponents to 49 hits and 15 earned runs over 49 1/3 innings. She struck out 60 and walked just six in her 11 starts.

Fierst hit .492 with a .639 on-base percentage. She scored 35 runs and had 10 stolen bases in 24 games this season.

The trio of Grumbois, Paityn Mackin and Kaydence Mackin carried the Lassies to a 9-11 overall record. Grumbois, meanwhile, was named the 3A GSHL Player of the Year.

Bowen was the Riverhawks primary pitcher in the circle this season as a senior. In 21 games and 20 starts, the right-hander went 13-7 with a 3.16 ERA. She allowed 46 earned runs on 123 hits and 26 walks in 101 2/3 innings. She also struck out 124 batters. Her senior teammate Marcil, posted a .437/.512/.746/1.259 hitting line with three homers, 33 RBI and 32 runs scored.

Jills' Emily Anderson headlines girls tennis

Emily Anderson opened her senior season with teammate Alice Anderson as R.A. Long’s No. 1 doubles team. But after the duo struggled in the first couple matches to open their season, R.A. Long girls tennis coach Rally Wallace took a look at the schedule and came to the realization that Emily’s best opportunity to make it to the 2A State girls tennis tournament was as a singles player.

That decision could not have been any more pivotal as Emily went on to win 17 singles matches, finish second at the 2A bi-district tournament and qualify for State where she went 1-2.

Had it not been for Columbia River sophomore and now two-time 2A district champion Emma Lungwitz, Emily would’ve won both the 2A Greater St. Helens League title and district title.

Still, Emily had an unbelievable season and was the lone singles player to take a set off Lungwitz, doing so in the district title game before falling in three sets.

“My expectations were not high enough. She outshined and outperformed (every expectation I had for her entering the season),” Wallace said.

Emily beat her opponents through a combination of heart and error-free play. Though Emily doesn’t have the biggest serve or killer back hand to win points through sheer power, she plays a smart, clean style wherein she never beat herself.

“She doesn’t have that great, killer winning shot, but she wears you down,” said Wallace. “She has the heart of a champion. She has a great slice shot. Her slice is not a floater, it comes with some pace on it and she was able to get that deep on her opponents. So that really helped her a lot in winning many of her matches.

“But I think the biggest thing was her heart. She’s a little bulldog. She would not back down to anyone,” added Wallace.

“I’m so proud of her. She’s my favorite player I’ve ever coached. I’m really going to miss her next year.”

The all-area doubles team went to the Mark Morris senior duo of Madi Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht. The tandem finished 12-1 in the 2A GSHL regular season with their only loss coming to the eventual State-champion sister pair from Columbia River in Lauren and Sydney Dreves.

Noel and Schlecht also finished second in the 2A bi-district tournament (behind the Dreves sisters) to qualify for the 2A State championships where they finished 0-2.

Noel and Schlecht completed their senior season with a 20-5 overall record.

Woodland coach, three players make boys soccer list

Woodland battled through a tough up-and-down season in the top-heavy 2A GSHL to finish in fifth place after beating Fort Vancouver 1-0 to edge the Trappers in points. The finish earned the Beavers a 2A district playoff spot where the team went 1-2 with losses to Columbia River and Tumwater to fall short of the 2A State playoffs.

The stout season earned coach Onesimo Sebastian-Gonzalez our all-area Coach of the Year award and the trio of senior Chayton Rodman, junior Christian Cruz-Alejandres and senior Rogelio Santillan-Guzman places on the all-area team.

Joining the Beavers’ trio on the all-area team were: Liam Hedrickson (R.A. Long), Jacob Isaacson (R.A. Long), Alex Wooden (R.A. Long), Danny Bailey (Mark Morris), Gary Paredes (R.A. Long), Aaron Sanchez (United), Noel Contrares (United), Ryker Heller (Castle Rock) and Javier Barragan (United).

Hendrickson led the Jacks with nine goals and added three assists. He was named to the all-league first team in the 2A GSHL as a sophomore. Isaacson was a standout center back for the Jacks whose defense helped the Jacks keep nine clean sheets over the course of the season. He also chipped in three assists.

Wooden, meanwhile, finished with seven goals and five assists in his freshman season. The junior Paredes posted five goals and two assists for the Jacks.