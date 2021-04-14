 Skip to main content
Soccer Roundup: Ridgefield booters blank Mark Morris
alert

Stock soccer ball puddle

In this file photo a soccer ball sits on the sideline at Longview Memorial Stadium during a match between Woodland and the Lumberjills. R.A. Long won 5-1.

 Jordan Nailon

RIDGEFIELD — The Spudders’ boys soccer team kept the pressure on Mark Morris for 80 minutes on Tuesday on their way to a 6-0 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Ridgefield posted three goals in each half to reach their winning tally and never allowed the Monarchs to get their momentum going in the right direction.

“We were just outmatched against a very good team,” Mark Morris assistant coach Gary Bennett noted. “We are a work in progress and hope to improve every outing.”

It wasn’t all bad for Mark Morris, though, as their goalie never flinched in the face of so much foot-firepower from the Spudders' front line.

“Incredible match by goalkeeper Eber Navarette,” Bennet said. “Next is RAL and we are hoping for a more positive result against the cross town rival.”

Mark Morris (0-2) is scheduled to host R.A. Long on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the the Northlake Field.

Woodland takes out Washougal

WOODLAND — The Beavers got just enough out of their offense and let their defense do the rest Tuesday as Washougal came to town. Woodland sent the Panthers packing with a 2-0 win in 2A GSHL boys soccer action.

Christian Crus and Jesse Thrall scored the goals for the Beavers.

Woodland (2-0) is scheduled to play at Fort Vancouver on Thursday.

