Soccer: R.A. Long gets back on track with shutout of Hudson’s Bay

R.A. Long was in need of a win. After back-to-back tough losses, the Lumberjills were once again searching for the torrid pace they were scoring at earlier this season. Thursday night was a step in the right direction as the Jills took down Hudson’s Bay 2-0 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League match.
RAL had the offense moving the ball up the pitch and creating good looks at the net, but they couldn’t strike one through in the first half.
“One of the major steps we made today was allowing ourselves to have those (scoring) opportunities,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “That I see as a fantastic upside. But now we absolutely have to get more clinical with our finishing.”
The Jills finally broke through in the 47th minute as Alice Anderson beat her defender chasing down a deep kick and made the extra pass in the box where Kendra Chapin chipped one through with an open look at the net to put the Jills on top.
RAL added insurance with time winding down when Alice Anderson crossed a corner kick into the box where Emily Anderson managed to get her head on it and find the net for a goal.
Although they scored twice, there were scoring runs left on the board, something Wallace knows can’t happen every match.
“The message is that in some games we have quite a few chances, and in some games we’re only going to find one, and we really need to figure out how to capitalize on those a lot more effectively,” he said.
The Jills are working through a number of different rotations as they navigate their way through some injury troubles.
“Our overall health is a little sketchy, but I think it’s balanced out with our overall mentality,” Wallace said. “Tonight was a really good opportunity for us to look at what we have instead of looking at what we don’t have.”
Audrey Zdunich, an important offensive weapon for the Jills, remains sidelined, allowing for other’s to step in and make an impact.
“I’m glad we’re seeing success without a few of those key components on the field and understanding that we’ve got some other key components that are taking their places when we need them,” Wallace said.
Zdunich won’t be rushed back if it’s not necessary. The Jills are currently looking at a playoff spot and Wallace said they’d like to hold her back until she’s 100% in preparation for a grueling stretch of games in the postseason.
With the new rotations, Wallace has been impressed with the way his team has responded, culminating in strong performances on Thursday.
“Some girls played their hearts out and some girls played some of the best soccer that they’ve played all year,” he said. “Sabra Fitzgerald was a good example of that.”
The Jills were also patient on the backline and didn’t force the ball up the field.
“Madison Fierst did a fantastic job of locking down the back half of our squad and taking time to distribute well instead of knocking 50/50 balls up into the blender,” Wallace said. “Taking time to take a touch, take a look, find our wide fullbacks and moving up with purpose.”
R.A. Long (8-4) will be back on its home pitch against Hockinson on Tuesday.
Mark Morris falls to Ridgefield 3-1
RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris went up early on Ridgefield, but the Spudders bounced back in a big way to beat the Monarchs 3-1 in a 2A GSHL matchup.
MM’s Ella Hedlund put the Monarchs ahead in the opening minutes, slotting a goal on a free kick in the ninth minute to give MM the advantage.
The score might have woken the Spudders up as they proceeded to score two goals across the next ten minutes to take the lead away from the Monarchs.
“We battled hard the rest of the half,” MM interim coach Chris Toms said. “I asked the girls to be able to walk off the field after the game being proud of their effort, and they absolutely did that.”
Ridgefield put another through in the second half, but the Monarchs held them scoreless the rest of the way with effort and teamwork, Toms said.
Erica Snyder helped keep the Monarchs close with seven saves against the Spudders front line.
Amy Broderius and Maddie Scudder both were part of the strong defensive effort, Toms added.
Mark Morris (5-7) will be back in action at home against Columbia River on Tuesday.
Hockinson outlasts Woodland
WOODLAND — The Woodland Beavers nearly picked up their first 2A GSHL win of the season against Hockinson on Thursday, but the Hawks managed to score in the second overtime to pick up a hard fought, 1-0 win.
Sophia Speranza played a big role in keeping the Hawks off the board for more than 80 minutes with six saves on the game.
Avery Andrews and Riley Stading were also recognized for their strong performances by Woodland coach Cameron Cox.
Woodland (1-11-1) is on the raod at Washougal on Tuesday.
Rockets shut out Eatonville
EATONVILLE — Castle Rock took home its third win of the year with a 3-0 shutout of Eatonville on Thursday night.
Myla Langdon put the Rockets ahead on a goal assisted by Myah Manzano and the Rockets never looked back.
Siena Flint tacked on the final two goals for the Rockets, the second of which came on a penalty kick.