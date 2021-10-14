Soccer: R.A. Long gets back on track with shutout of Hudson’s Bay

R.A. Long was in need of a win. After back-to-back tough losses, the Lumberjills were once again searching for the torrid pace they were scoring at earlier this season. Thursday night was a step in the right direction as the Jills took down Hudson’s Bay 2-0 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League match.

RAL had the offense moving the ball up the pitch and creating good looks at the net, but they couldn’t strike one through in the first half.

“One of the major steps we made today was allowing ourselves to have those (scoring) opportunities,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “That I see as a fantastic upside. But now we absolutely have to get more clinical with our finishing.”

The Jills finally broke through in the 47th minute as Alice Anderson beat her defender chasing down a deep kick and made the extra pass in the box where Kendra Chapin chipped one through with an open look at the net to put the Jills on top.

RAL added insurance with time winding down when Alice Anderson crossed a corner kick into the box where Emily Anderson managed to get her head on it and find the net for a goal.

Although they scored twice, there were scoring runs left on the board, something Wallace knows can’t happen every match.