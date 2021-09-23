Soccer: R.A. Long downs Hockinson 3-1

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The R.A. Long Lumberjills picked up yet another win to add to their impressive young season as they took down Hockinson 3-1 on Thursday night to pick up another 2A Greater St. Helens League win.
After coach Taylor Wallace said he felt like his team started flat on Tuesday in a 2-0 win over Hudson’s Bay, he made sure his team knew they needed to be better from the first whistle in this one, and his team responded to the call.
“Hockinson is definitely not going to allow us that opportunity and we came out and scored two goals in quick succession,” Wallace said.
Alice Anderson got things started by finding the net just six minutes into the match to give the Jills an early advantage. Then Kathryn Chapin joined in on the fun with a goal of her own in the 10th minute to force the Hawks to play catch up for nearly the entire run time of the game.
“We put pressure on,” Wallace said. “We had a bit of a formation shift, we had healthy players again and something just seemed like it wasn’t quite clicking, and so I changed our formation around a little bit and I don’t know if it was just the formation or if it was just the fresh state of mind, but the girls came out just absolutely ready to score some goals.”
After the hot start, Hockinson adjusted and the team engaged in what Wallace described as a “chess match back-and-forth.” Hockinson knocked on the door late in the first half when RAL goalkeeper Kendra Chapin contested a Hockinson drive out of the box, resulting in a penalty kick. But Chapin backed up her aggressive play by making the save on the stop to keep the Jills up 2-0.
The Hawks managed to break through in the second half with a goal that ended an impressive shutout streak that the Jills kept alive over the past four games, but Wallace said the win was the priority, and the Jills held on to get it.
“At that point, Hockinson looked absolutely determined to level this game up or try to win,” Wallace said. “So we absorbed pressure most of the second half.”
Audrey Zdunich put an exclamation point on the win with a goal in stoppage time on a find from Anderson who chased down the ball in the corner.
“It was a pretty amazing cherry on top of a really sweet night,” Wallace said.
Freshmen Addison Hartely and Olivia Durrett were both defensive standouts for the Jills, putting in crucial time on the pitch as underclassmen, Wallace said.
R.A. Long (5-1) will look to pick up another league win at home against Columbia River on Tuesday.
Kelso beats Battle Ground in OT
BATTLE GROUND — It took a second straight trip into overtime, but Kelso managed to beat Battle Ground 2-1 in 3A/4A GSHL play on Tuesday.
The Hilanders went down in a hole early as the Tigers scored in the opening 10 minutes of the match, but Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said his team was prepared for the adversity.
“The message has always been when we’re facing a challenge to take a deep breath and believe in ourselves and work hard and good things will happen,” Tatro said. “We talked about that prior to the game and that’s just been a great character trait of our team when faced with a challenge.”
Kelso answered back with 10 minutes left in the half when Skylar Ross found Hannah Bern who then found the net to lock the game at one apiece.
The game would stay tied there for the remainder of regulation. Kelso couldn’t score, but their goalkeeper Tara Liebe made sure the Tigers didn’t either as she notched 11 saves on 12 shots in the match.
Once in overtime, Tatro said he wanted to avoid finishing like they did on Tuesday against Prairie, where neither team scored and the game ended in a tie.
“We didn’t want to be in that scenario again, we wanted to get out there as early as we could and score that goal,” he said.
His team heeded his word and scored in the third minute of the first five-minute overtime on a goal from Karsyn Ross to give the Hilanders the win.
Kelso (5-0-1) has a full week off before they are back on the pitch against Heritage on Oct. 4.
Rapids first-half goal holds up over Monarchs
VANCOUVER — One goal was all it ended up taking for Columbia River to deal Mark Morris a defeat in 2A GSHL play, sending the Monarchs back to Longview with a 1-0 loss.
“Our league is brutal and we’ve battled through a rough stretch,” MM coach Chris Toms said.
The Rapids got their lone goal in the 16th minute, though they would have had more if not for Taylor Wilkinson, who racked up 20 saves in goal for the Monarchs.
“We struggled to get through the first half, but goalkeeper Taylor Wilkinson was huge in the net and center backs Amy Broderius and Maddie Scudder helped keep the Rapids out of the goal,” Toms said.
Coming out of halftime, Toms said the Monarchs changed a few things up and spent more of the second half on the front foot, but were unable to break through and level the scoreline.
Mark Morris (3-3) will return to Vancouver on Tuesday to face Hudson’s Bay.
Beavers drop home match to Washougal
WOODLAND — Washougal ended up doing all of the scoring Thursday night in a 7-1 win over the Woodland girls soccer team.
The Beavers’ lone goal on the night came courtesy of an own goal, when the Panthers put the ball in their own net.
More often, though, they were putting it in Woodland’s net. Sophie Speranza racked up nine saves, but couldn’t keep the Panthers out under heavy pressure.
Woodland (1-5-1) will play at Ridgefield next Tuesday.
Rockets drop match to Elma
ELMA — The Castle Rock girls soccer team was doubled up by its hosts, falling to Elma 4-2 on Thursday.
Siena Flint scored both goals for the Rockets — one in each half. Her second cut the deficit to 3-2, but Elma put one more insurance goal in in the final minute of the game to seal the result.
Castle Rock (2-2) will hit the road again next Monday, taking on White Salmon.