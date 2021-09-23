Soccer: R.A. Long downs Hockinson 3-1

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The R.A. Long Lumberjills picked up yet another win to add to their impressive young season as they took down Hockinson 3-1 on Thursday night to pick up another 2A Greater St. Helens League win.

After coach Taylor Wallace said he felt like his team started flat on Tuesday in a 2-0 win over Hudson’s Bay, he made sure his team knew they needed to be better from the first whistle in this one, and his team responded to the call.

“Hockinson is definitely not going to allow us that opportunity and we came out and scored two goals in quick succession,” Wallace said.

Alice Anderson got things started by finding the net just six minutes into the match to give the Jills an early advantage. Then Kathryn Chapin joined in on the fun with a goal of her own in the 10th minute to force the Hawks to play catch up for nearly the entire run time of the game.

“We put pressure on,” Wallace said. “We had a bit of a formation shift, we had healthy players again and something just seemed like it wasn’t quite clicking, and so I changed our formation around a little bit and I don’t know if it was just the formation or if it was just the fresh state of mind, but the girls came out just absolutely ready to score some goals.”