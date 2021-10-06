Slowpitch: Union downs R.A. Long in six

CAMAS — R.A. Long started strong and got a jolt on a grand slam by Hope Childers, but the Jills fell to Union 18-8 on Tuesday.

The Jills put two runs on the board in the first inning on RBIs by Mylee Grimm and Ava Rodman to get things started. The Titans put together five runs over the first three innings to take a 5-2 lead, but then the Jills retook the lead with a five-run fourth inning led by Childers’ slam.

The Titans came back and answered with five runs in the fifth and sixth to bury the Jills in both the fifth and sixth innings to bury RAL.

“We just left too many girls on base throughout the game,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said.

Childers led the Jills with four RBIs and Lily Mattison added two. Breyelle Box had an all-around game as she finished 3-for-3 and made some strong plays in the field.

The Jills had a new obstacle in playing on artificial turf for the first time and in addition to the rain, it made for five errors in the field for RAL.

“This was our girls’ first game on turf this year and we were not totally ready for how to play since we have played 10 games on dirt,” Donaldson said.