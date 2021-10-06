Slowpitch: Union downs R.A. Long in six

CAMAS — R.A. Long started strong and got a jolt on a grand slam by Hope Childers, but the Jills fell to Union 18-8 on Tuesday.
The Jills put two runs on the board in the first inning on RBIs by Mylee Grimm and Ava Rodman to get things started. The Titans put together five runs over the first three innings to take a 5-2 lead, but then the Jills retook the lead with a five-run fourth inning led by Childers’ slam.
The Titans came back and answered with five runs in the fifth and sixth to bury the Jills in both the fifth and sixth innings to bury RAL.
“We just left too many girls on base throughout the game,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said.
Childers led the Jills with four RBIs and Lily Mattison added two. Breyelle Box had an all-around game as she finished 3-for-3 and made some strong plays in the field.
The Jills had a new obstacle in playing on artificial turf for the first time and in addition to the rain, it made for five errors in the field for RAL.
“This was our girls’ first game on turf this year and we were not totally ready for how to play since we have played 10 games on dirt,” Donaldson said.
RAL (6-4-1) was back at Union on Wednesday for a doubleheader against Evergreen and Mountain View.
Monarchs fall to Camas
CAMAS — Mark Morris couldn’t find enough run production to beat Camas on Tuesday as they lost a low-scoring game 6-3 to the Papermakers.
“A few costly errors cost us the game and we were not able to string together enough hits in the late innings to take the game back.” MM coach Chris Mejia said.
Megan Jenkins finished 3-for-3 for the Monarchs while Hayly Peterson and Sydney Nelson both finished 2-for-3 on the game.
Mark Morris (3-4) will have some time off before they take on R.A. Long at home on Monday.