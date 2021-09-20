Slowpitch Roundup: Kelso holds of Columbia River

VANCOUVER — Kelso finished strong to take down Columbia River’s #1 slowpitch team on Monday. A three-run seventh inning proved to be the difference as the Hilanders took down the Rapids 9-6.

Kelso managed to put a run on the board as Feenix Ireton reached as the leadoff hitter and was able to make her way around the bases to score and give Kelso the early lead.

The Hilanders would add another run in the second inning, but the Rapids came back with three runs in the third to take a 3-2 lead. The Hilanders evened things up in the fourth after Mady Wood reached on a double and then Gracelyn Sessions traded places with her on a double of her own.

After the Columbia River retook the lead with a run in the fourth, Kelso rallied in the fifth inning with two outs and scored three runs to go back up 6-4. Lexi Grumbois tripled to knock in two runs and then scored herself to help give the Hilanders a jolt.

The Rapids drew closer with another run in the fifth but then the Hilanders added three more again in the seventh. And once again, it was Grumbois with the big swing as she doubled to knock in Ireton and Taylar Huff again, before coming around to score herself.

The Rapids could only get one more back in the bottom half of the seventh as the Hilanders hung on for the win.