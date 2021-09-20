Slowpitch Roundup: Kelso holds of Columbia River

VANCOUVER — Kelso finished strong to take down Columbia River’s #1 slowpitch team on Monday. A three-run seventh inning proved to be the difference as the Hilanders took down the Rapids 9-6.
Kelso managed to put a run on the board as Feenix Ireton reached as the leadoff hitter and was able to make her way around the bases to score and give Kelso the early lead.
The Hilanders would add another run in the second inning, but the Rapids came back with three runs in the third to take a 3-2 lead. The Hilanders evened things up in the fourth after Mady Wood reached on a double and then Gracelyn Sessions traded places with her on a double of her own.
After the Columbia River retook the lead with a run in the fourth, Kelso rallied in the fifth inning with two outs and scored three runs to go back up 6-4. Lexi Grumbois tripled to knock in two runs and then scored herself to help give the Hilanders a jolt.
The Rapids drew closer with another run in the fifth but then the Hilanders added three more again in the seventh. And once again, it was Grumbois with the big swing as she doubled to knock in Ireton and Taylar Huff again, before coming around to score herself.
The Rapids could only get one more back in the bottom half of the seventh as the Hilanders hung on for the win.
Grumbois finished 2-3 with four RBIs on her timely two-RBI double and triple in the later innings. Ireton made the most of her time on the basepaths as she scored three times on the game.
Kelso (4-0-1) was back at home against Battle Ground on Tuesday.
R.A. Long wins big over Columbia River #2
The Lumberjill slowpitch team took care of business against Columbia River’s #2 team on Monday and went home with a 15-1 win over the Rapids.
The three headed monster of Hope Childers, Gracie Byrnes and Lily Mattison drove the Jills in the win. The trio combined to finish 8-for-9 at the dish and each one drove in three runs. Byrnes took to the air in the process with her second long ball of the season.
The Jills worked at a blistering pace early as they scored five runs in each of the first three innings with 12 hits as a team.
All told, eight Jills finished with at least one RBI as all 17 players that suited up got a chance to take their hacks at the plate with an at bat.
Nicole Walker was in the circle for the Jills and allowed just three hits in four innings of work.
R.A. Long (2-2-1) was on the road on Tuesday to take on Washougal.
Mark Morris takes down Hudson’s Bay
Mark Morris shut down the Hudson’s Bay Eagles on Monday in a 12-2 win in which eight Monarchs got on base with a hit.
Megan Jenkins was a huge part of the Monarchs offense as she finished 4-for-4 and accounted for seven total runs as she drove in three RBIs and scored each time she was on the bases.
McKenzie Verdoorn also had a nice day at the plate and finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Natalie Mejia was another Monarch leader with a game-high four RBIs on two hits in three tries.
Ireland Allen pitched all six innings for MM and allowed just two runs as the Monarchs continue to grow as a team full of fresh faces in the dugout.
“It’s a very young team with only three seniors, one junior, two sophomores and six freshman this year, but they are learning a lot and having tons of fun doing it,” MM coach Chris Mejia said.
Mark Morris (1-1) has a few days off before travelling to Washougal to take on the Panthers on Friday.