Slowpitch roundup: Kelso beats Battleground 14-4

KELSO — The Kelso slowpitch team took care of business against Battleground on Tuesday with a 14-4 drubbing of the Tigers.
The Hilanders fell behind 2-1 in the first inning, but they responded with five runs in the second to take a 6-2 lead.
Kelso backed that up with another five-run fourth inning to extend its lead to 11-2. Battleground managed to get two runs back in the sixth, but the Hilanders rendered it null with three of their own to close out the win.
Feenix Ireton finished 3-for-4 with a triple and a double on the game. Lexi Grumbois also had a strong day and finished with a home run and a double for the Hilanders.
Kelso (5-0-1) was back on the diamond against Camas on Thursday.
Mark Morris destroys Columbia River #2 25-0
The Mark Morris slowpitch team scored early and often against the Columbia River #2 team on Tuesday on their way to a massive 25-0 win.
Multiple Monarch hitters had big days at the dish to help fuel the victory. Hayley Peterson finished 5-for-5, Natalie Mejia went 4-for-4 and Mcke-nzie Verdoorn and Megan Jenkins both finished 4-for-5.
Caroline Buck also had a notable game and picked up her first career base hits while finishing 2-for-4 on the game.
The Monarchs hit the five-run limit in each of the five innings they played on their way to dismantling the Rapids #2 team.
Mark Morris (2-1) was back in action for a doubleheader against Washougal on Thursday.
R.A. Long edges Washougal 9-3
R.A. Long’s Gracie Byrnes continues to lead the Lumberjill slowpitch team as she hit her third home run in four games to help lead the Jills to a 9-3 win over Washougal in a time-limit shortened five-inning game.
Byrnes’ three-run shot was the spark, but patience at the plate drove the Lumberjills. RAL worked 12 walks and some timely hitting allowed them to score nine runs on just seven hits.
Grace Bert and Lily Mattison were defensive standouts that “preserved the win” for RAL according to coach Josh Donaldson.
Nicole Walker pitched all five innings for a complete game and was quick out of the circle to field her positions, Donaldson said.
R.A. Long (3-2-1) will take on Hudson’s Bay at home before senior night against Mark Morris on Monday.