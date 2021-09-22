Slowpitch roundup: Kelso beats Battleground 14-4

KELSO — The Kelso slowpitch team took care of business against Battleground on Tuesday with a 14-4 drubbing of the Tigers.

The Hilanders fell behind 2-1 in the first inning, but they responded with five runs in the second to take a 6-2 lead.

Kelso backed that up with another five-run fourth inning to extend its lead to 11-2. Battleground managed to get two runs back in the sixth, but the Hilanders rendered it null with three of their own to close out the win.

Feenix Ireton finished 3-for-4 with a triple and a double on the game. Lexi Grumbois also had a strong day and finished with a home run and a double for the Hilanders.

Kelso (5-0-1) was back on the diamond against Camas on Thursday.

Mark Morris destroys Columbia River #2 25-0

The Mark Morris slowpitch team scored early and often against the Columbia River #2 team on Tuesday on their way to a massive 25-0 win.

Multiple Monarch hitters had big days at the dish to help fuel the victory. Hayley Peterson finished 5-for-5, Natalie Mejia went 4-for-4 and Mcke-nzie Verdoorn and Megan Jenkins both finished 4-for-5.