Slowpitch: R.A. Long picks up two wins in doubleheader

CAMAS — R.A. Long took home back-to-back wins on Wednesday during a doubleheader with Evergreen and Mountain View at Union High School. The Lumberjills destroyed Evergreen 15-0 and then followed it up with a tight, 6-2 win over Mountain View.

Mylee Grimm and Lily Mattison led the charge for RAL’s blowout of the Plainsmen as they both finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs on the game to help put the Jills on top. Hope Childers finished with a team-high four RBIs, with the bulk of them coming on a bases-clearing three RBI double. Hannah Tornow also added three RBIs for RAL.

RAL needed just three innings to get the win as they hit the five-run limit each time they stepped to the dish.

Nicole Walker was consistent in the circle and finished with just one walk during the four-inning game. Walker also had a defensive highlight with a diving catch on a popup toward the third base dugout.

In Game 2, the Jills carried over their offense in the first inning, hitting the run limit once again, but Mountain View tightened its grip and held them to just one run the remainder of the game.

Childers had another big swing with a solo homer to help propel the Jills. Gracie Byrnes went 2-for-2 and scored two runs on the game.