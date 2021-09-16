 Skip to main content
Slowpitch: R.A. Long dominates Hudson's Bay
Slowpitch

Softball Stock

A softball rests in the green grass after being launched over the fence during a softball game in the area.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER — Hope Childers and Gracie Burns led the way for the R.A. Long slowpitch team as they took down the Hudson’s Bay Eagles 14-3 on Thursday for their first win of the season as well as their first 2A Greater St. Helen’s League victory.

Childers and Burns were tough outs at the plate as the duo notched four hits each and they both brought home four runs to account for more than half of the Lumberjills’ scoring output.

Nicole Walker handled the pitching duties for the Jills, holding the Eagles at bay while helping her own cause with two hits at the plate.

Breyelle Box and Hannah Tornow also made a difference for the Jills in the field.

“Box played a great game in the outfield and scored four runs,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said. “Tornow also played great defense at second and added a hit of her own and drew two walks.”

R.A. Long (1-2-1) will be back on the diamond at home against Columbia River at 4 p.m., Monday.

Tags

