Slowpitch: Lumberjills run-rule Monarchs behind 4-HR barrage

The balls flew out of the yard early and often for the R.A. Long slowpitch team Monday in a 12-0 rivalry rout of Mark Morris at 7th Ave. Park in five innings.

Mylee Grimm hit two of the bombs for the Lumberjills, her first two of the season. Hope Childers and Gracie Byrnes added one apiece.

As a team, the RAL offense pounded out 14 hits. Byrnes and Grimm both had three-hit afternoons, while Ava Rodman, Hannah Tornow, and Nicole Walker all had two-hit outings.

On the hill, Walker lobbed a one-hitter, allowing just one walk and one infield single.

“We are peaking at the perfect time,” R.A. Long coach Joshua Donaldson said. “I am so excited to see these girls come together.”

R.A. Long was set to face Washougal on Tuesday, while Mark Morris hosted Columbia River.

