Slowpitch: Kelso finishes regular season undefeated with blowout

KELSO — The Kelso slowpitch team wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a dominant 14-0 win over Evergreen on Thursday. The Hilanders have already wrapped up the 3A Greater St. Helens League title.
Gracelyn Sessions led the way for Kelso as she fell a home run shy of the cycle with a single, double, triple and a walk for the game. Cloe Johnson finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs at the dish.
Kelso started strong from the very first pitch, hitting the five-run limit in the first and second innings.
The Hilanders added three runs in the third and tacked on one more in the fourth before they reached the 10-run rule in five innings.
Kelso (14-0-1) will play against on Wednesday in the District Tournament with the winner advancing to State.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Ryan Peerboom
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.