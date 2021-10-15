 Skip to main content
Slowpitch: Kelso finishes regular season undefeated with blowout
Slowpitch: Kelso finishes regular season undefeated with blowout

Softball stock batter's box

Home plate is mirrored by a pair of perfect batter's boxes prior to a softball prep softball game in the area.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

KELSO — The Kelso slowpitch team wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a dominant 14-0 win over Evergreen on Thursday. The Hilanders have already wrapped up the 3A Greater St. Helens League title.

Gracelyn Sessions led the way for Kelso as she fell a home run shy of the cycle with a single, double, triple and a walk for the game. Cloe Johnson finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs at the dish.

Kelso started strong from the very first pitch, hitting the five-run limit in the first and second innings.

The Hilanders added three runs in the third and tacked on one more in the fourth before they reached the 10-run rule in five innings.

Kelso (14-0-1) will play against on Wednesday in the District Tournament with the winner advancing to State.

