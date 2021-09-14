Slowpitch: Falcons stifle Lumberjills

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long slowpitch team struggled to get runs on the board out of the gate, opening its season with a 6-2 loss at Prairie.
Hannah Tornow went 2-for-2 with an RBI and drew a free pass to reach base in all three of her plate appearances, and Gracie Byrnes and Lily Mattison added two-hit games.
Ava Rodman drove in the other Lumberjill run.
On defense, coach Josh Donaldson tipped his cap to Breyelle Box in the outfield in her debut, and Nicole Walker at the pitcher’s spot.
R.A. Long (0-1) wouldn’t have to wait long to get a chance to bounce back, hosting Kelso in a doubleheader Tuesday.
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
