 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slowpitch: Falcons stifle Lumberjills
0 comments
editor's pick
Slowpitch

Slowpitch: Falcons stifle Lumberjills

{{featured_button_text}}
Softball Stock

A softball rests in the green grass after being launched over the fence during a softball game in the area.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long slowpitch team struggled to get runs on the board out of the gate, opening its season with a 6-2 loss at Prairie.

Hannah Tornow went 2-for-2 with an RBI and drew a free pass to reach base in all three of her plate appearances, and Gracie Byrnes and Lily Mattison added two-hit games.

Ava Rodman drove in the other Lumberjill run.

On defense, coach Josh Donaldson tipped his cap to Breyelle Box in the outfield in her debut, and Nicole Walker at the pitcher’s spot.

R.A. Long (0-1) wouldn’t have to wait long to get a chance to bounce back, hosting Kelso in a doubleheader Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News