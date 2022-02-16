Signing day: Six Chinooks sign for the next level

KALAMA — The commons at Kalama High School were filled with family, friends, coaches and fans on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate six Chinook athletes that will be taking their talents to the next level.

The Kalama athletes were honored as coaches stepped up to the mic to talk about each of them and share stories and motivational words as they look ahead to the next step in their journey after turning in their orange and black.

The athletes then signed, but it wasn’t quite on the dotted line. The players had already made their decisions during National Signing Day a few weeks ago, so the signatures on blank sheets of paper were mainly to mark the occasion.

These accomplishments are examples of individuals who’ve gone above and beyond and earned a spot at the next level, but it takes a strong support system to get there. All six athletes were sure to thank parents, coaches and other friends or family members for helping them get to the next level.

Two-way star Jackson Esary picked the hardwood over the gridiron and will follow in his sister Parker Esary’s footsteps and continue his basketball career at the University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont.

Esary shined as a quarterback and linebacker on the Chinooks’ 2021 state championship team and has amassed over 1,200 points during his basketball career with the Chinooks.

“I went over there, they gave me a great individualized visit and I love basketball,” Esary said. “I’m very familiar with the area. My sister went there, of course.”

Esary had options to play football, but in the end the full-ride offered by Providence was too much to pass up.

“It was either I was going to play quarterback, or I was going to play basketball,” he said.

Esary had an offer to play linebacker at Eastern Washington and a half-scholarship to play QB at Central Washington, but ultimately decided that Providence was the right fit.

Paige Chinchen and Noah Imboden are staying closest to home, moving north up I-5 to attend Lower Columbia College.

Chinchen will put on her knee pads for the Red Devil volleyball team next season, a move that’s been in the works for a while as she already will have her AA completed at LCC through the running start program.

“I really like the coaches and the program,” Chinchen said. “It just seems like its really nice.”

Because of her early start, Chinchen will hope to maximize her one year of eligibility before ideally moving on to play at a four-year university.

“(My goal is to) increase my level of play and then just build a lot of strength in myself and then reach out to other coaches,” she said.

Imboden will take his spikes to the baseball diamond for the Red Devils as a lefty on the bump, something that he’s aspired to do since childhood.

“Growing up, always going to Black Bears games and LCC home games, it was always kind of a dream of mine,” he said. “Before DI was the big picture, it was always LCC as where I want to go.”

Imboden said he likes everything about the program and will also use his two years to catch some eyes at the next level and continue his career.

In addition to the normal thank yous, Imboden gave a shout out to his pitching coach Kevin Gunderson, who was part of a National Championship winning team with Oregon State in 2006.

Moving the furthest away from home would be Todd Tabor, who’s in search of warmer weather as he plans on attending Ottawa University in Surprise, Ariz.

“I really liked the campus,” Tabor said. “I went down there and visited and the coach was really nice. I get to use lots of different courses that are down there.”

The multitude of courses, paired with the sunny, golfer-friendly weather of Arizona caught Tabor’s eye, as well as the new campus and new facilities of the relatively new university that opened within the last decade.

“It seems like a really good fit,” Tabor said.

Keaton Fisher will be manning the corners at Everett Community College, squaring off with Imboden in NWAC baseball.

For Fisher, Everett was a chance to return to where he was originally from and compete at the next level while working toward a D-I opportunity.

Fisher mentioned his friends in the area and within the program as well as the Everett coaching staff for being vital factors in his devsion.

“Everett just felt like the home I wanted to be at for the next two years,” he said.

Preston Armstrong rounds out the list of signees as he plans to head to the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma to play football.

Armstrong credited Sean McDonald and the rest of the Kalama coaching staff (which includes his father Wes Armstrong) for helping convince him to play at the next level after he wasn’t so sure if he wanted to after his junior campaign.

“They helped me become the man I am and they helped me pursue collegiate football,” he said.

Although Armstrong will be popping pads on the field, he has his main focus in the classroom.

“Mainly their academics,” Armstrong said as his reasoning for picking UPS. “I think their academics really excel and that’s the main factor that made me pick them.”

Armstrong said he fell in love with the campus and the culture of the university.

Kalama Athletic Director Kevin Wright said it was a great event due to “six great kids” and had some parting words for the Chinooks as they continue their careers at the next level.

“Just keep doing what they do,” Wright said. “Keep excelling, keep being good people.”

