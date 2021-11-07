Selection Sunday wrap-up: Where local teams are bound, and what went well and weird with seeding

As one friendly face to TDN put it,

Sunday afternoon, the WIAA released the brackets for 15 of the remaining 18 fall state tournaments yet to be played (everything other than 2A, 3A, and 4A volleyball). There’s a lot to go over, both in Southwest Washington and the state at large. Let’s get to it.

FOOTBALL

3A

Locally: Kelso knew it was going to get a lower seed after it didn’t host a first-round matchup — signifying that the committee didn’t put them in the top 16 to start the 32-team tournament. The Hilanders heard their name called at No. 14, sending them north to Seattle to face O’Dea. The Fighting Irish ended Kelso’s season in the first round in 2019, blanking the Hilanders 35-0.

Elsewhere: The Hilanders are the lone representative from the 3A GSHL in the final 16 after Seatte Prep upset Mountain View this past Saturday. The Panthers finished a spot above Kelso at No. 13, and Stanwood — the other upset in the first round — is at No. 15. All three of those teams come in ahead of No. 16 Lakes, who presumably was a top-16 seed since it hosted its own first-round game.

2B