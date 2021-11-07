Selection Sunday wrap-up: Where local teams are bound, and what went well and weird with seeding

As one friendly face to TDN put it,
Sunday afternoon, the WIAA released the brackets for 15 of the remaining 18 fall state tournaments yet to be played (everything other than 2A, 3A, and 4A volleyball). There’s a lot to go over, both in Southwest Washington and the state at large. Let’s get to it.
FOOTBALL
3A
Locally: Kelso knew it was going to get a lower seed after it didn’t host a first-round matchup — signifying that the committee didn’t put them in the top 16 to start the 32-team tournament. The Hilanders heard their name called at No. 14, sending them north to Seattle to face O’Dea. The Fighting Irish ended Kelso’s season in the first round in 2019, blanking the Hilanders 35-0.
Elsewhere: The Hilanders are the lone representative from the 3A GSHL in the final 16 after Seatte Prep upset Mountain View this past Saturday. The Panthers finished a spot above Kelso at No. 13, and Stanwood — the other upset in the first round — is at No. 15. All three of those teams come in ahead of No. 16 Lakes, who presumably was a top-16 seed since it hosted its own first-round game.
2B
Locally: Kalama took home the No. 1 seed and will get a bye week this Friday. The Chinooks will host the winner of No. 8 Davenport and (drum-roll please…) No. 9 Toledo. The Riverhawks finished fourth in the final AP poll but lower in other metrics, including coming in at No. 10 in the RPI. Ultimately, they fell one spot short of hosting, and the team that’s dubbed themselves the Road Warriors will get a six-hour bus ride east to face the Gorillas.
Elsewhere: With nearly half of the field coming from one district, it was going to be a tough job to keep the Central and Pacific 2B teams away from each other early, and the committee did a decent job at it. (Maybe that’s a sign there could have been 16 teams?) The committee did the smart thing and looked past Onalaska’s sheer record, giving the Loggers a No. 5 seed, and in so doing, made sure that Ony won’t get a rematch against either Kalama or Napavine until the semifinals, as it should be.
1B
Locally: Naselle just misses the cut to get a first-round bye, coming in at No. 5. The Comets spent the season in the 4-7 range, so it’s tough, but not altogether unfair. They’ll host No. 12 Waterville-Mansfield this week, with No. 4 Pomeroy awaiting the winner.
For its part, Winlock is No. 11, and will bus to Walla Walla to play No. 6 DeSales, with No. 3 Quilcene looming if the Cardinals can pull the upset.
Elsewhere: Going into the selection show, the 1B field was already out-of-whack, since the current setup of the crossover week meant that Lummi — who spent many weeks as high as No. 3 in the AP poll — had to go to Quilcene for a top-5 matchup, guaranteeing that one of the best teams in the state wouldn’t even make the State tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
1A
Locally: Castle Rock takes the No. 3 seed into Yakima; the only gripe the Rockets could have is that they did finish as one of just two undefeated teams in 1A (the other one being No. 1 Overlake). The Rockets will start play Friday against Connell at 3:15 p.m., and play again at 6:45 no matter the outcome.
Elsewhere: The RPI lines up decently well with the seeding in this bracket. The lone exception comes in 17-2 College Place, which finished the year at No. 5 in the RPI but tumbled all the way to No. 10 in the tournament.
2B
Locally: There’s a lot for area readers to pay attention to here, with three local teams in the field of 16. No. 3 Kalama will open play Thursday at 9:45 a.m. against Warden, and two courts away, No. 15 Wahkiakum will try to pull the upset over No. 2 Colfax. Later, No. 8 Toutle Lake will face No. 9 Okanogan to start its run.
Elsewhere: Rainier (Wash.), which finished the season 1-9 in league play, pulled off the Cinderella run to finish fifth in District IV and earn a trip to Yakima. The Mountaineers draw the unenviable reward of facing undefeated, two-time defending champs La Conner.
1B
Locally: Seeded at No. 8, Naselle gets a first-round bye and a second-round matchup against Pomeroy to enter the category of “matchups that would be very close in both volleyball and football.” A win will probably set them up against No. 1 Oakesdale.
Elsewhere: RPI matters, except for when it doesn’t. Neah Bay, who finished the year atop the 1B RPI, fell to fifth, a spot behind No. 4 Odessa, who’s currently all the way down at 13th in the RPI and has five losses. The main thing separating Oakesdale and No. 2 Mossyrock appears to be the Vikings’ single loss on the year — to 2B Toutle Lake. Watch out for the Vikings to make a run.
SOCCER
3A
Locally: Kelso got into the tournament with its first-round win at Districts, but the Hilanders’ final seeding may have been hurt a bit by their two subsequent losses. Dealt the No. 14 seed, Kelso will host No. 19 Shorecrest in one of the four first-round play-in games, with No. 3 Lakeside (Seattle) waiting to host in the next round.
Elsewhere: Gig Harbor — the only undefeated 3A school left — was a clear No. 1 in every single metric.
2B
Locally: Kalama earns the No. 2 spot, giving the Chinooks a bye and a second-round matchup with either Saint George’s or Tonasket. No. 5 Toledo just misses out on the bye threshold; the Riverhawks will host No. 12 Friday Harbor in a reverse fixture for the football game the two schools just played on Friday. If Toledo wins that game, No. 4 Mount Vernon Christian is waiting for them up in Skagit County.
Elsewhere: Aside from possibly Gig Harbor girls soccer, Okanogan might be the least-disputed No. 1 seed in any tournament announced Sunday, but the Central 2B League could well have the shot to combine its forces to stop the Bulldogs. There’s a decent chance Okanogan has to go through Adna in the quarterfinals, Toledo in the semifinals, and either Onalaska or Kalama in the championship game.
Other notes on tournaments not involving local schools...
- Tenino girls soccer got shafted. There’s really no other way to say it. The Beavers finished 15-5 on the season; three of those losses came to the No. 3 team in the RPI (Montesano, who also got a bad deal at No. 7), and the other two came against a team they then beat. Then they pulled a No. 15 seed. That’s rough.
- Staying with the 1As, Toppenish football somehow won’t be hosting after going 8-0. That’s also rough.