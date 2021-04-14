River sinks Woodland on the greens

VANCOUVER — Columbia River played the lines on their home course to their advantage Tuesday on the way to a 204-219 win over Woodland in 2A Greater St. Helens League golf action.
Karlyn Gomez and Sami Meyers shared medalist honors for River with rounds of 42.
Woodland’s Rayleah Trice took the bronze position on the leaderboard with a score of 44. Zoe Jouwsma placed fourth on the day with a round of 52 and fellow Beaver Karalynn Conditt backed up that effort with a score of 58. Woodland’s scorecard was rounded out by Brooklyn Gaston (65), Addie Landragan (66) and MJ Moss (80).
Woodland is scheduled to host R.A. Long at Lewis River Golf Course on Monday.
