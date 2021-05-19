Rainier shooters earn two trophies

NEWBERG, Ore. — The Rainier Trap team came home with a couple of trophies from second annual Championship Youth Shoot at Newberg Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, as part of its preparation for the Oregon State High School Clay Target League finals next month.

The Columbians put out a season-best average of 18.1 out of 25. In the high school division, Jake Sorenson finished in sixth, while Tristin Stout finished second among middle schoolers.

Both Sorenson and Stout logged perfect 25-shot rounds on the day; it was Stout's first ever, and per tradition, his team celebrated by shooting his hat out of the sky.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.