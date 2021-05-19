 Skip to main content
Rainier shooters earn two trophies
Rainier shooters earn two trophies

Jake Sorenson shoots

Jake Sorenson (right) shoots at the Newberg Youth Championship on May 16 while teammates Ruben Saucedo and Kylee Ford look on. Sorenson finished sixth in the high school division.

 Courtesy Rainier Trap Team

NEWBERG, Ore. — The Rainier Trap team came home with a couple of trophies from second annual Championship Youth Shoot at Newberg Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, as part of its preparation for the Oregon State High School Clay Target League finals next month.

The Columbians put out a season-best average of 18.1 out of 25. In the high school division, Jake Sorenson finished in sixth, while Tristin Stout finished second among middle schoolers.

Both Sorenson and Stout logged perfect 25-shot rounds on the day; it was Stout's first ever, and per tradition, his team celebrated by shooting his hat out of the sky.

