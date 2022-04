VANCOUVER — The Rainier Columbians trap shooting team took a trip across the big bridge and down to Clark County over the weekend and bagged a handful of medals at the Beaver Open Trap Tournament.

Tristin Stout notched a runner up finish in the 16-yard continental contest and also finished second in 16-yard doubles trap.

Brooke Collin placed third in the 16-yard continental contest and second in the 16-yard doubles trap along with Stout. Bree Cole finished third in the the 16-yard trap shoot.

