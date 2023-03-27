Chosen to speak for his 1957 boys swim team, which not only placed third at State, but also set a State record in the 200-yard freestyle relay, Jerry Ogburn stood at the podium and led an auditorium full of proud R.A. Long High School alumni in the singing of the school song.

“We come again to praise and sing the name of Longview High, the alma mater of hearts we love, of days gone by, we pledge our loyalty, the torch of friendship raise thou that we should never forget our happy high school days.”

The lyrics of the venerable song were fitting on this occasion as R.A. Long honored eight individuals and three complete athletic teams from classes, going as far back as 1931 and as recent as 2009, with induction into the school’s Hall of Fame on Friday night.

A group of approximately 35 R.A. Long alumni returned to the auditorium of their alma mater for recognition of past achievements. While the days are long (and longer) past and the memories keep fading with each passing year, occasions such as Friday’s bring R.A. Long alumni back home to help everyone remember.

Now a part of school history and forever immortalized, each passing class that walks the halls of R.A. Long High School will read the names of those that came before them to leave their mark on their beloved school and the greater Longview community.

The group of inductees in R.A. Long’s 15th annual Hall of Fame ceremony included individual athlete inductees Bailey Harris (class of 2009) and Adam Perry (2004), as well as lifetime achievement inductees Jim Buchan and Lisa (Smith) Buchan (1985), Jim Caple (1980), Al Gillespie (1970), James Mitchell (1949) and Leslie Stiebritz (1931).

Perry, the former 2A Greater St. Helens League MVP and All-Area MVP in both basketball and football, reminisced about growing up obsessed with R.A. Long sports and long bus rides with his teammates. He thanked his coaches along with his parents for helping him along his athletic career.

“I’m very grateful for the time I had here at R.A. Long and the experiences that I’ve had,” Perry said. “It’s an honor to still be remembered by this community.”

Harris was a dominant right-handed pitcher for the Lumberjills softball team from 2006 through 2009. She helped lead the Jills to the State playoffs in 2007 and eventually accepted a Division-1 scholarship offer to play softball at the University of Washington.

Buchan was a three year varsity wrestler at R.A. Long where he met and married Lisa Smith, who was a cheerleader for four years. The husband and wife pair have excelled in the business world where their company Alpha Steel supplies and installs steel structures up and down the West Coast.

Caple, an author and renowned sportswriter, is a proud R.A. Long alum who wrote about his alma mater on multiple occasions for national audiences, including a feature story at ESPN.com for the 100th meeting of the Lumberjacks and Mark Morris boys basketball teams. Caple’s brother John accepted the award on his behalf.

In addition to the individual inductees, R.A. Long recognized three teams with induction into the R.A. Long Hall of Fame: the 1990 first-place State volleyball team, the 1957 third-place State boys swim team, and the 1965-66 13th-place State boys basketball team.

Prior to leading the auditorium in song, Ogburn spoke about the way boys swim coach Bob Clayton molded the 1957 team. It was a team that entered the season with high expectations one year removed from being ranked as high as sixth in the state. The team returned 11 letter winners headlined by Bob Almos, Nick Morris, Jack Davies, Dave Reinholdt, Herb Smith and Ogburn.

After an up and down regular season, Clayton’s group came to the State meet with lofty goals of a runner-up finish and breaking records. While the team fell nine points shy of edging Everett for second place (35-27), it was able to set a new State record in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The team of Don Hecker, John Kleger, Almos and Ogburn placed first in the event with a record time of 1:43.2 which would stand for more than a decade. Almos also took home third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25 second flat, which set an R.A. Long school record. Meanwhile the medley relay team of Ray Corwin, Bill Mosby, Reinholdt and Morris set a new Jacks record with a fifth-place finish at State.

Seven members of the Jills 1990 State volleyball championship team, as well as former head coach Jackie Slechta, were on hand to accept the team’s honor.

“It’s very humbling to be a part of the pride and tradition (of R.A. Long),” stated Mandy Wean.

As the group looked back on their now immortalized season, memories of community support that blossomed despite modest preseason predictions due to a coaching change, came flooding back.

“The stands were packed at every (home) game and at Districts to cheer us on. Those memories were awesome,” Angela King said. “Jackie wasn’t lying. We had a… massage train down the bleachers with the football players massaging (our) shoulders to get us hyped for games.”

That Jills team never expected what it eventually accomplished. Perhaps that’s a large part of what conspired to make the season so special.

“We had a lot of goofy fun,” Angie Wean recalled. “There was such great camaraderie. We were all incredibly competitive, but not against each other. Competitive on the court.

I don’t think any of us thought (winning the State championship) was feasible, but we were able to accomplish it.”

The team senior captain Heather Peterson-Woodruff remembered the way each girl stepped up when their moment came.

“We came together because we really wanted to win,” said Peterson-Woodruff. “It was everyone coming together at the right moments, the right time and it was a special season. I have a lot of fond memories.”

The eight women, coach included, smiled and laughed with one another outside the school auditorium after being honored. The surviving members of the ‘57 boys swim team and the ‘66-67 boys basketball team likewise glad handed ex-teammates and joked about practices long ago endured.

R.A. Long brought them all together during those seasons and has managed to do so again in order to mint a legacy.

Then, one by one they left the storied halls of their youth one more time. The ceremony that brought them back home now just another fleeting moment in time.

Life is painful that way. Time ticks on. Events fade away into history. People come and go.

But a legacy endures. That’s the gift R.A. Long bestowed upon those in attendance. A fair trade all these years later.

Note: The family of Terry Miller, a member of R.A. Long's 1965-66 13th-place State boys basketball team who recently passed away, is starting a scholarship fund in his memory. The fund will be for R.A. Long student-athletes who need financial assistance.