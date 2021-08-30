R.A. Long hires new coaches, including Kyle Randall for Lumberjills hoops

There’s going to be a new sheriff in the Lumberdome this coming girls basketball season, and it’s a familiar face in town.
The R.A. Long athletic department announced late last week that Kyle Randall will be taking over its girls basketball program, replacing Jan Karnoski at the helm of a squad that jumped out to an 8-1 record before fading away at the end of the winter season.
“He just seemed like a real natural fit,” RAL athletic director DeWayne McCabe said.
Randall has become a mainstay in the basketball scene in Cowlitz County, running camps and training sessions, working with Roots Academy for years and, and coaching at Cascade Middle School this past season.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports, Randall helped organize a five-on-five pickup league for high school, college, and recently-graduated hoopsters at Archie Anderson Park, while posting highlights to his social media pages.
“He already knows our community,” McCabe said.
A Youngstown, Ohio native, Randall began his collegiate career at UNC Greensboro, where he began his career by averaging 9.5 points per game as a freshman. After two more seasons with the Spartans, he moved back to the Midwest, playing his senior season at Central Michigan. In his one year with the Chippewas, Randall exploded for 18.3 points per game to lead the MAC.
After going undrafted following graduation, Randall signed with the Sacramento Kings and played in three games in the summer league before going overseas to continue his career in Europe. He went on to play three seasons in the NBA G League.
In Longview, Randall has helped run training sessions with the R.A. Long Lumberjacks basketball team. Now, he’s officially on staff to run the Jills’ side of things.
“He’s a really nice guy, calm, and a really relatable coach,” McCabe said. “I think he brings a lot of unique experiences that we don’t already have in our programs.”
New fall coaches, as well
More immediately, the Lumberjacks will have two other new faces calling the shots for their respective teams.
On the greens and fairways, R.A. Long will turn to Jesse Erlich to take over the boys golf team.
“I called around a talked to a lot of people before I hired him, and he was just well-recommended,” McCabe said. “Everyone said, ‘You can’t find a better person to put in front of your kids’ and that’s what we’re about.”
Meanwhile on the tennis court, Erik Grimes, who graduated from R.A. Long just three years ago, will start the season coaching his alma mater. Currently one of the top singles players on Eastern Washington’s men’s tennis roster, Grimes is back in Longview for the summer until his junior year starts in Cheney, meaning he’ll have about four weeks of running the Lumberjacks.
“He’s a young guy, college kid, but he’s been doing a really good job,” McCabe said. “I’ve been over there watching him just about every day at practice, and he’s really bringing some excitement, keeping it competitive between the kids.”
McCabe says that once Grimes goes back to college, the RAL athletic department will find an in-house caretaker for the team to see out the rest of the season.