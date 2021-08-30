R.A. Long hires new coaches, including Kyle Randall for Lumberjills hoops

After going undrafted following graduation, Randall signed with the Sacramento Kings and played in three games in the summer league before going overseas to continue his career in Europe. He went on to play three seasons in the NBA G League.

In Longview, Randall has helped run training sessions with the R.A. Long Lumberjacks basketball team. Now, he’s officially on staff to run the Jills’ side of things.

“He’s a really nice guy, calm, and a really relatable coach,” McCabe said. “I think he brings a lot of unique experiences that we don’t already have in our programs.”

New fall coaches, as well

More immediately, the Lumberjacks will have two other new faces calling the shots for their respective teams.

On the greens and fairways, R.A. Long will turn to Jesse Erlich to take over the boys golf team.

“I called around a talked to a lot of people before I hired him, and he was just well-recommended,” McCabe said. “Everyone said, ‘You can’t find a better person to put in front of your kids’ and that’s what we’re about.”