R.A. Long girls soccer, volleyball win state academic titles

The postseason is somewhere between just starting and still in the future for most fall sports, but R.A. Long already has a pair of achievements to celebrate and hang up in the Lumberdome.
On Tuesday, the WIAA announced its academic state champions for the fall, one school per classification for each sport. On the list were two RAL squads: volleyball and girls soccer.
“It’s pretty awesome,” RAL athletic director DeWayne McCabe said. “At R.A. Long, we always make a point of academics being the No. 1 thing. We do grade checks weekly, we’re always about academics before athletics.
“I’d like to say that’s the reason why we did so well, but we also have some really good coaches that keep our athletes focused on academics, and those programs just happen to be composed of really good students, on and off the field. It’s pretty exciting to see; I’m pretty proud of them.”
The girls soccer team, coached by Taylor Wallace, currently boasts a cumulative GPA of 3.957, the second-highest out of any classification winner. Whitney Nailon’s volleyball put up a 3.903 GPA to lead the 2A ranks.
Both teams are currently wrapping up their regular seasons, with the postseason on the horizon. The girls soccer team — with a win over Woodland on Tuesday, combined with a Washougal loss — sealed the No. 4 seed in the GSHL. They’ll play at Tumwater on Saturday.
The volleyball team currently sits in a tie for fourth place in the league with Woodland; the Lumberjills face the Beavers on Thursday in a pivotal matchup, and then will have two more matches to end the regular season next week.
“They’re both doing really well in the classroom and on the court and the field,” McCabe said. “That’s pretty cool.”
The two awards make it three state academic titles in the past three years; the WIAA didn’t give out the award as usual for the 2020-21 school year seasons. Before COVID-19, the Lumberjill slowpitch team won in 2019. That capped off a decade which saw R.A. Long win three academic state titles — along with 2010 boys swimming and 2015 girls tennis — after not winning any the decade before.
“This used to be considered one of those schools where we weren’t known for having very good graduation rates, we weren’t known for our academics,” McCabe said. “To get these awards, it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty exciting to show our community and our students that the classroom matters too, and the kids are doing a great job now.”