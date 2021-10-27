R.A. Long girls soccer, volleyball win state academic titles

The postseason is somewhere between just starting and still in the future for most fall sports, but R.A. Long already has a pair of achievements to celebrate and hang up in the Lumberdome.

On Tuesday, the WIAA announced its academic state champions for the fall, one school per classification for each sport. On the list were two RAL squads: volleyball and girls soccer.

“It’s pretty awesome,” RAL athletic director DeWayne McCabe said. “At R.A. Long, we always make a point of academics being the No. 1 thing. We do grade checks weekly, we’re always about academics before athletics.

“I’d like to say that’s the reason why we did so well, but we also have some really good coaches that keep our athletes focused on academics, and those programs just happen to be composed of really good students, on and off the field. It’s pretty exciting to see; I’m pretty proud of them.”

The girls soccer team, coached by Taylor Wallace, currently boasts a cumulative GPA of 3.957, the second-highest out of any classification winner. Whitney Nailon’s volleyball put up a 3.903 GPA to lead the 2A ranks.