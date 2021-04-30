Prep Tennis: Rough go for Rockets, Eagles at Districts

CHEHALIS — Castle Rock suffered its first loss on the clay all season at the most inopportune time Wednesday as they watched Tenino snag the 1A District IV girls tennis championship.

“We had a fantastic season, we saw so much growth from the time we started to the time we finished,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

In doubles action for the Rockets, Ella Anderson and Natalie Swofford lost in three sets to Riley Jones and Ashley Schow of Tenino, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. Likewise, Maylee Cheerington and Anna Rose fell to Claire Hayes and Juliet Perez of White Salmon, 6-0, 6-1.

Singles play was no sanctuary for the Rockets. Myla Langdon lost to Ysenia Lemmon of White Salmon, 6-2, 6-1, and Taylar Madden went down 6-2, 6-4 in a match against Hannah Miller of Stevenson.

Earlier this week Langdon was named to the All-League second team with Madden earning an honorable mention. In doubles, Anderson and Swofford were named to the second team while Rose and Cheerington were listed as honorable mentions.

“We are all thankful that we could have a season, (and we’re) looking forward to next year!” Karnofski added.

Three Rivers Christian was also represented at the District tournament.