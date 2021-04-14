Prep Tennis: Rockets power past Three Rivers

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets’ girls tennis team took out Three Rivers Christian on Tuesday by winning four of five matches on their home courts.
“Perhaps the biggest adversary was the wind!” said TRC coach Wayne Hayes. “At one end you had to hit softer and place better to keep in court. Going the other way you had to hit harder than normal to get the ball over.”
Three Rivers picked up their only win on the day in the top singles match when Jessie Tevis def. Myla Langdon 6-1, 6-2.
“Jessie’s overall strength is consistency and use of court. She uses her head along with her racket,” Hayes added.
After that, it was all Rockets.
In the rest of the singles action Taylar Madden took down Crystal Pan 6-2, 6-2 and Priscilla Messa def. Eunseo Im 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles action the Rockets were undefeated as they took advantage of some inexperience on the Eagles’ side of the net. Natalie Swofford and Ella Anderson defeated Jenna Dennis and Nicole Walker 6-1, 6-3. Likewise, Maylee Cherrington and Anna Rose defeated Arella Morse and Brina Yi 6-0, 6-1.
I thought Natalie swofford and Ella Anderson played well tonight along with Maylee Cherrington and Anna Rose,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “The doubles teams are doing well through teamwork and ball placement. I see a lot of improvement from the beginning of the season.”
Sitting at 1-4 as a team on the season many of the Eagles are learning to fly on their first leap from the nest.
“For our inexperienced players it was a big adjustment,” Hayes said. “Jessie did a good job of placing and keeping the ball in play.”
Castle Rock (4-0) is scheduled to play at Stevenson on Thursday. Three Rivers Christian is scheduled to host Montesano on Thursday at John Null Park.
Lumberjills swept by Panthers
WASHOUGAL — R.A. Long had a tough time on the road at Washougal, getting swept in all six matches in a 6-0 loss.
Emily Anderson was the lone singles player for R.A. Long to take a game in both sets she played, losing to Sam Klopman at No. 1 6-3, 6-1. Behind her, Melea Alexander had the closest set of the day, falling 6-4, 6-0 to Merrit Jones. At No. 3 singles, Madie McCoy lost 6-3, 6-0 to Avery Berg.
In Doubles, Sarah Tran and Malea Ball lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1. Shayla Nguyen and Reagan Gooselin took a game in both sets in a 6-1, 6-2 loss at No. 2, and Mariah Bergquist and Audrey Zdunich lost at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.
R.A. Long is set to go to Ridgefield for a match Friday.