Prep Tennis: Rockets power past Three Rivers

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets’ girls tennis team took out Three Rivers Christian on Tuesday by winning four of five matches on their home courts.

“Perhaps the biggest adversary was the wind!” said TRC coach Wayne Hayes. “At one end you had to hit softer and place better to keep in court. Going the other way you had to hit harder than normal to get the ball over.”

Three Rivers picked up their only win on the day in the top singles match when Jessie Tevis def. Myla Langdon 6-1, 6-2.

“Jessie’s overall strength is consistency and use of court. She uses her head along with her racket,” Hayes added.

After that, it was all Rockets.

In the rest of the singles action Taylar Madden took down Crystal Pan 6-2, 6-2 and Priscilla Messa def. Eunseo Im 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In doubles action the Rockets were undefeated as they took advantage of some inexperience on the Eagles’ side of the net. Natalie Swofford and Ella Anderson defeated Jenna Dennis and Nicole Walker 6-1, 6-3. Likewise, Maylee Cherrington and Anna Rose defeated Arella Morse and Brina Yi 6-0, 6-1.