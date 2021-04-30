 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Bowling: Kelso plays kingpin against Heritage
0 comments
alert
Prep Bowling

Prep Bowling: Kelso plays kingpin against Heritage

{{featured_button_text}}
Behind the pins

Bowling pins sit lined up and ready for bowlers at Triangle Bowl back in September.

 McKenna Morin

The Lassies lit up the scoreboard at Triangle Bowl on Wednesday on their way to a 1744-1144 win over Heritage in girls bowling action.

The Timberwolves were playing with a roster that was missing one bowler and Kelso didn’t do them any favors on the lanes.

Kelso’s Emily Strehle had the best series of the day with a score of 579 that included a match-best round of 202. Zoey Rodman also broke 500 with a series of 180, 189 and 140, good for 509 points.

Lindsay Walker and Mickey Elhardt added to Kelso’s tally with series scores of 335 and 321, respectively.

Mia Caggianese had the high score on the day for Heritage with a series total of 399. Alexis Fisher was right behind her with a score of 392.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News