Prep Bowling: Kelso plays kingpin against Heritage

The Lassies lit up the scoreboard at Triangle Bowl on Wednesday on their way to a 1744-1144 win over Heritage in girls bowling action.

The Timberwolves were playing with a roster that was missing one bowler and Kelso didn’t do them any favors on the lanes.

Kelso’s Emily Strehle had the best series of the day with a score of 579 that included a match-best round of 202. Zoey Rodman also broke 500 with a series of 180, 189 and 140, good for 509 points.

Lindsay Walker and Mickey Elhardt added to Kelso’s tally with series scores of 335 and 321, respectively.

Mia Caggianese had the high score on the day for Heritage with a series total of 399. Alexis Fisher was right behind her with a score of 392.

