Postseason tracker: What's up next for the area's schools

It's time for everything to get hectic, frantic, and uncertain; welcome to the postseason. Stay up-to-date on where local teams are going, which schools have sealed berths at State, and when the next matches will be.
FOOTBALL
3A
Tickets punched to State: Kelso
The powers that be changed up the 3A postseason this year, changing out a crossover Week 10 for another week to the single-elimination State tournament, turning it into a 32-team go-around. Kelso missed out on finishing the regular season in the top 16 according to the seeders’ final rankings, sending the Hilanders to Auburn-Riverside, where they’ll face the Ravens with a spot in the round of 16 on the line.
2A
Still playing: Mark Morris
The Monarchs are the lone TDN 2A school to make the crossover. They’ll face 2A W.F. West at Centralia High School on Friday for a spot in the State tournament.
1A
Still playing: Castle Rock
The Rockets will need to pull an upset of rather large proportions at 1A No. 5 Tenino, but if they do, they’ll be rewarded with a return to the State tournament for the first time since 2008.
2B
Still playing: Kalama, Toledo, Wahkiakum
It’s crossover time in the 2B ranks, and three of the five teams representing the South division are ones from the area. Division champs Kalama will take on North No. 5 Raymond-South Bend, while South No. 4 Wahkiakum gets the trip north to North No. 2 Forks. Toledo — the South No. 3 — beat North No. 3 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in a pigtail game, and gets a matchup with 2B Northwest champ Friday Harbor. All three of those games are winner-to-State matchups.
1B
Still playing: Naselle, Winlock
Wrapping up the district crossovers, the Comets and Cardinals can make State with a win this weekend. Winlock will host Evergreen Lutheran on Friday night, while Naselle will welcome Crescent south Saturday afternoon.
OSAA 3A
Tickets punched to State: Rainier
The Columbians wrapped up the regular season with the No. 2 seed in the state tournament, which would have been good enough to host if their field was playable. Instead, they’ll host Nyssa-Harper — ranked 15th out of 27 3A teams in Oregon — at Kelso.
VOLLEYBALL
3A
Still playing: Kelso
The Hilanders wrapped up their regular season with a rough one at 4A Camas, but finish the fall slate undefeated in 3A play, giving them the 3A GSHL title and the league’s top spot at the district tournament. The whole of 3A Districts will be held at Capital High School in Olympia. A win in the first round guarantees Kelso a spot at State, along with moving the Hilanders to the district semifinals — and possibly finals after — Nov. 13. A loss doesn’t erase Kelso’s State aspirations; the Hilanders would need to win a loser-out game later Thursday, then win one two matches Nov. 13 to advance.
2A
Still playing: Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland
Longview schools took two of the 2A GSHL’s top four spots, earning them both a place in the district tournament, which will take place Nov. 11 and be held at Tumwater. Mark Morris — the GSHL’s No. 3 team — and R.A. Long — the No. 4 — will take on Black Hills and Tumwater, but they won’t know which one respectively until the two EvCo foes play each other Thursday night, with the league title on the line.
Then we get to Woodland. The Beavers are currently tied for fifth place in the GSHL with Washougal, and the schools still have to play their second matchup against each other Friday. Thursday, the Beavers and Panthers are facing Ridgefield and Columbia River, respectively, so barring an upset of major proportions, their match at Woodland will serve as the final tiebreaker. Whoever gets the spot will play a pigtail matchup against the EvCo No. 4 for a spot in the tournament, playing Columbia River in the first round. At the moment, it looks like it may come down
When the tournament begins, it will be a quasi-double elimination; whoever wins two matches before they lose two will get one of the district’s four bids to Yakima.
1A
Ticket punched to State: Castle Rock
Castle Rock guaranteed its spot in Yakima with two wins to start play at the 1A District tournament on Wednesday. Now, the Rockets will play at King’s Way Christian for the district title.
2B
Tickets punched to State: Kalama, Toutle Lake, Wahkiakum
Kalama and Toutle Lake both sealed State bids last Saturday, winning in each of their first two rounds at the District tournament. The Chinooks went on to beat the Ducks on Wednesday to claim a spot in the title game, sending Toutle Lake to the other side of the bracket. For its part, Wahkiakum split its Saturday’s matches, but went on to win two loser-out matches Wednesday to punch a ticket to State.
That sets up a busy — if not the most consequential — Saturday to wrap up the district tournament at Adna. Wahkiakum will take on Adna at 10 a.m., and Toutle Lake will face Rainier (Wash.) at 11:30 a.m. with the winners playing in the third-place game at 1:30 p.m. and the losers flipping a coin for fifth place. After all of that goes down, the Chinooks will face off against Raymond at 3 p.m. for the championship.
1B
Still playing: Naselle
Compared to everyone else, the 1B district tournament gets to be refreshingly simple. Naselle is playing in a semifinal against Pe Ell at Oakville on Thursday. A win guarantees them a place at State along with a crack at the district title Saturday at Winlock.. A loss sends them to the third-place game — also at Winlock on Saturday — which acts as a winner-to-State. Isn’t that easy?
GIRLS SOCCER
3A
Tickets punched to State: Kelso
Kelso won the 3A GSHL, and with a first-round win over Bonney Lake, earned its spot in the State tournament. The Hilanders then lost to top-seeded Gig Harbor, sending them to the third-place game against Capital on Thursday to wrap up their run at the district tournament.
2A
Still playing: R.A. Long
It all comes down to Thursday for R.A. Long, which made the 2A district tournament, lost its first-round matchup to Tumwater, and beat Black Hills in the second round. The Lumberjills will face Columbia River on Thursday in a winner-to-State matchup.
2B
Tickets punched to State: Kalama, Toledo
The important part in the 2B District tournament was to win the first game, and both the Chinooks and Riverhawks did that with relative ease Monday. They’re playing each other at Kalama on Thursday for a spot in the district title game, which will be held at Adna on Saturday at noon. Before that, whoever loses will play for third-place Saturday at 10 a.m.