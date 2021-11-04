Postseason tracker: What's up next for the area's schools

Still playing: Kelso

The Hilanders wrapped up their regular season with a rough one at 4A Camas, but finish the fall slate undefeated in 3A play, giving them the 3A GSHL title and the league’s top spot at the district tournament. The whole of 3A Districts will be held at Capital High School in Olympia. A win in the first round guarantees Kelso a spot at State, along with moving the Hilanders to the district semifinals — and possibly finals after — Nov. 13. A loss doesn’t erase Kelso’s State aspirations; the Hilanders would need to win a loser-out game later Thursday, then win one two matches Nov. 13 to advance.

2A

Still playing: Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland

Longview schools took two of the 2A GSHL’s top four spots, earning them both a place in the district tournament, which will take place Nov. 11 and be held at Tumwater. Mark Morris — the GSHL’s No. 3 team — and R.A. Long — the No. 4 — will take on Black Hills and Tumwater, but they won’t know which one respectively until the two EvCo foes play each other Thursday night, with the league title on the line.