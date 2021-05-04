Positive pause: No news is decent news for Cowlitz County 'winter' sports in age of COVID-19

That good news for the 2A Greater St. Helens League is business as usual across the Cowlitz River.

The 4A/3A GSHL, which is running its spring and winter sports simultaneously, is entering the third week of its basketball season — one that’s seen Kelso switch to a schedule entirely of road games.

For two more weeks at least, that all-time road team arrangement is set to continue.

“I was pretty sure we were staying in Phase 2,” Keslo AD Jason Coburn said of Tuesday's announcement. “My biggest concern was that Clark County could possibly move down, but I was assured a little at the end of the week last week that at least our two counties would stay status quo.”

Meanwhile, the 2A GSHL is set to start playing basketball games this weekend. Three of the league’s nine teams — Mark Morris, R.A. Long, and Woodland — are in Cowlitz County. That means that while the Monarchs, Lumberjacks, and Beavers can play a majority of teams solely on the road, any reworked schedules will have to consider what to do about games between those teams when neither is allowed to host.

“We’ve just talked — and the league supports us — that wherever we can find an open gym, we can play,” McCabe said.”

