MM to retire Baker’s number

Before the Mark Morris football team takes on Hockinson next Friday, the Monarchs will be holding a ceremony to retire Keigan Baker’s No. 22 jersey.

A 1,500-yard rusher his senior year for the Monarchs, Baker earned first-team all-state honors on the defensive side of the ball, and followed up the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter in the 2013 Civil War with the game-sealing interception to win one of the best rivalry matchups Longview Memorial Stadium has seen.

Baker also came off the bench for the MM boys basketball team, and was a district champion in the 300-meter hurdles on the track.

After graduating high school, Baker went to Eastern Washington and joined the ROTC program, then joined the Air Force. He passed away in 2020, on a training swim in Panama City.

The ceremony is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Friday evening.

