Masks and no basketball (for now): What a Phase 2 means for local preps (again)

It feels like deja vu all over again.
For the second time since the New Year, schools in Cowlitz County learned that they would be looking up at their neighbors with envy, as Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the county would be one of three in the state to regress back to Phase 2 on Friday.
The effects of the decision for local preps sports — both short- and long-term — will be a set of major hiccups to what had, up to this point, been a relatively seamless and triumphant return to athletics for the area.
“Basically, we’re back to where we were with football,” said R.A. Long athletic director DeWayne McCabe.
But now, with the metrics shifted back from being region-based to going on a county-by-county basis, Cowlitz County will find itself even more isolated — an island of Phase 2 rules in a sea of Phase 3, without even neighbors in Wahkiakum and Clark counties to join them this time around.
“They’re not really affected, and we are,” McCabe said.
The marquee change that will make the most headlines in the long term will be the uncertain futures of the winter sports. Neither basketball nor wrestling are accounted for under Phase 2; as high-risk, indoor sports, they were the last sports to get the green light to begin, doing so at the beginning of Phase 3.
For the local 2As, 1As, 2Bs, and 1Bs — who are all operating on amended schedules with three separate seasons — winter sports are set to start practices the last week of April, with games beginning the first week in May. Currently, the Cowlitz County is expected to have another check-in for updated COVID numbers on May 3. A promotion to Phase 3 would let local schools work on only a minor delay before getting back into basketball and wrestling.
And with only Cowlitz County affected by the backslide in southwest Washington, local athletic directors are expecting to end up behind their counterparts once again.
“Everybody else is good to go,” said Kalama athletic director Kevin Wright. “Well, the other nine schools aren’t going to wait for us, and I don’t blame them. “
But the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League made a move earlier this year to extend Season 1 and run Seasons 2 and 3 simultaneously, meaning Kelso’s basketball season was supposed to start on April 20, with wrestling starting the week after. Now, athletic director Jason Coburn said he’s expecting the Hilanders to miss three weeks of basketball games and two weeks of wrestling matchups “at the very minimum.”
Beyond the future prep sports, though, the move to Phase 2 will affect how even the current, lower-risk competitions will be run.
While all of the regions were advanced to Phase 3, the mandate that athletes had to wear masks on the field went away. Now back in Phase 2, players in Cowlitz County will have to mask back up during games — and according to one athletic director, there’s a good chance that when even Cowlitz County schools visit counties in Phase 2, both sides will have to keep their faces covered.
The regression will also affect how many people are allowed at games. In Phase 2, attendance was capped at 200 — a number that included players, coaches, and officials. Crowds were able to grow in Phase 3, but come Friday, it looks like they’ll have to shrink once again.
“If that’s the case, it’s going to be tough to tell people that they can’t come and watch games when they could last week,” McCabe said.
The Daily News will provide updates to this late-breaking story as more details become available.