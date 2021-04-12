Masks and no basketball (for now): What a Phase 2 means for local preps (again)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the local 2As, 1As, 2Bs, and 1Bs — who are all operating on amended schedules with three separate seasons — winter sports are set to start practices the last week of April, with games beginning the first week in May. Currently, the Cowlitz County is expected to have another check-in for updated COVID numbers on May 3. A promotion to Phase 3 would let local schools work on only a minor delay before getting back into basketball and wrestling.

And with only Cowlitz County affected by the backslide in southwest Washington, local athletic directors are expecting to end up behind their counterparts once again.

“Everybody else is good to go,” said Kalama athletic director Kevin Wright. “Well, the other nine schools aren’t going to wait for us, and I don’t blame them. “

But the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League made a move earlier this year to extend Season 1 and run Seasons 2 and 3 simultaneously, meaning Kelso’s basketball season was supposed to start on April 20, with wrestling starting the week after. Now, athletic director Jason Coburn said he’s expecting the Hilanders to miss three weeks of basketball games and two weeks of wrestling matchups “at the very minimum.”

Beyond the future prep sports, though, the move to Phase 2 will affect how even the current, lower-risk competitions will be run.