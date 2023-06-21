Mark Morris High School announced it will hold a pair of Hall of Fame induction ceremonies during the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday.

The seven-member Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be recognized at halftime of the Mark Morris football game against Columbia River on Friday, Sept. 15. That Hall of Fame class includes the following Mark Morris alums/teachers: Don Wiitala, Greg McCormick, Rodney Holland, Billy Ayears, Matt Hollod, Kim Bonnes and Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost.

Wiitala taught marketing at Mark Morris from January 1972 until 1983 when he transitioned into administration. From 1984 until 2002, Wiitala served as an athletic director, assistant principal and principal at Mark Morris.

McCormick served both as a football coach and a teacher during his 35-year tenure at Mark Morris. He served as head coach of the football team from 1990-1994 and was named Coach of the Year in the Greater St. Helens League in 1993 when the Monarchs went 7-3 overall and 6-0 in league play. As a teacher, McCormick was a career and technical education teacher.

Holland, class of 1981, had a great career as a track and football athlete at Mark Morris. Holland still holds a piece of the boys 100-meter high hurdle record with a time of 14.74 seconds. His 100-meter dash time stood as the school record until 1999 and his time of 48.64 seconds remains the fastest 400-meter relay split in school history. Holland went on to play cornerback at Montana State University and was signed by the Dallas Cowboys.

Ayears, class of 1984, was a key member of the 1983 football team that went 10-2 and reached the state quarterfinals. Track and field, though, was where Ayears truly left his mark. His best long jump of 22 feet, 2 inches is second best in school history and a half-inch shy of the school record. He went on to jump 26 feet, 5.75 inches while a member of the Washington State University track team and was ranked in the top 10 in the nation.

Hollod, class of 1997, was a standout baseball and basketball athlete while at Mark Morris. Hollod was the team MVP of the baseball team three times and received all-league recognition from his sophomore year through his senior year in both baseball and basketball. Hollod played baseball at the University of Washington before transferring to the University of Portland.

Bonnes, class of 2004, shined as a soccer player at Mark Morris. She was chosen to the GSHL first team all four years and to the all-state team as a senior after she scored 18 goals and had five assists in 17 games. Bonnes helped lead Mark Morris to State in each of her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

Frost, class of 2008, excelled in multiple sports while attending Mark Morris, earning 10 varsity letters. In addition to playing on the varsity basketball team all four years, Frost also competed in swimming, softball and track and field. She was named all-league in the GSHL all four years as a basketball player and to the first team as a senior. Frost also holds the school record of 41 feet, 4 inches in the shot put event.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be recognized on Jan. 12 during halftime of the boys’ basketball game against Hudson’s Bay. That class is yet to be announced.