Adam Perry and Bailey Harris headline the 15th annual R.A. Long Hall of Fame ceremony to be held Friday, where former star athletes and impressive alumni will finally get their due after a long wait.

Each Hall of Fame inductee will have their name added to the plaque that sits within the R.A. Long auditorium and receive a tile from the old roof with their name engraved.

“It’s really cool,” R.A. Long athletic director Dewayne McCabe said. “They all get a piece of the high school.”

The 2023 class is a group that has been waiting for their induction for three years due to the COVID pandemic. Finally the annual ceremony is back and the older generation of R.A. Long alumni are excited to honor Lumberjack graduates who have made their mark in their careers either while at R.A. Long as athletes or like Jim and Lisa Buchan, in their careers that followed.

“One of the things they decided about 15 years ago is they wanted to start recognizing groups of R.A. Long graduates who have done something great,” McCabe said. “One group is the lifetime achievers. So people like Jim and Lisa Buchan who have been pretty impressive with what they were able to accomplish in their life. Athletic achievements are the second and Adam Perry and Bailey Harris certainly qualify for what they achieved.”

Add in the likes of Jim Caple, a professional sports writer, with a laundry list of accomplished athletes and it’s an impressive list of Jacks and Jills.

Perry, 37, was an all-league performer in football (where he starred at quarterback), basketball and baseball in his senior year, including all-area MVP in both football and basketball. He played all three sports in each of his four years attending R.A. Long High School and went on to quarterback the Western Washington University football team.

Harris, 32, was a four-year varsity performer where she starred on the mound for the Jills and in the batter’s box. She earned 2A Greater St. Helens League MVP award in both her junior and senior seasons, was second-team All-State in her sophomore year while leading the Jills to a fourth-place State finish.

Harris became the first R.A. Long female athlete to receive an athletic scholarship to a Pac-10 (now Pac-12) school. She attended the University of Washington where she teamed with Danielle Lawrie among others on the Husky softball team. Harris graduated with a 4.0 GPA with “Highest Distinction” and a degree in Integrated Social Science.

Also slated for induction to the R.A. Long Hall of Fame are Al Gillespie, Jim Caple, Jim and Lisa Buchan, James Mitchell, and Leslie Stiebritz who will enter posthumously. The six RAL alumni will enter the Hall of Fame as lifetime achievement honorees.

Three teams have also earned their respective place in the R.A. Long Hall of Fame. The third-place at State boys swim team of 1957, the 13th place at State boys basketball squad of 1965 and the State champion 1990 volleyball team.

Caple, a 1980 graduate, is an Emmy award-winning sports columnist. He earned a communications degree from the University of Washington before venturing into journalism. Caple covered the Minnesota Twins for the St. Paul Pioneer Press before joining ESPN in 2001 where he covered the entire sporting landscape across six continents until 2017. He currently freelances for Sports Illustrated, Mariners Magazine, UW Alumni Magazine and Red Line among other publications. He has written several novels including The Devil Wears Pinstripes: George Steinbrenner, The Satans of Swat, and the Selling of Baseball’s Soul and The Navigator.

While at R.A. Long, Caple participated in school plays and musicals as a drama student.

Jim and Lisa Buchan have found extraordinary success in the business world since graduating R.A. Long. The pair went on to Lower Columbia, married in 1990, and began their professional careers. In 2001, the Buchan’s founded Alliance Industrial Group and in 2007 they founded Alpha Iron. Then in 2011, the couple bought Vancouver Steel Painters. The Allliance Industrial Group employs about 120 people and generates $40 million in gross revenue annually.

Both Jim and Lisa also participated in athletics while at R.A. Long prior to graduating as part of the 1985 class. Jim lettered as a wrestler for three years, placing at State as a senior. Lisa was a cheerleader for four years.

Gillespie, class of 1970, started a career as a firefighter when he volunteered in the 1977 season. Among positions he’s held through the course of his career are: Battalion Fire Chief in Hazel Dell, Washington, Fire Chief in Yakima, Washington and Fire Chief in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2011, Gillespie was installed as the president and chairman of the board of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC). He has also held positions as vice president, vice chairman and treasurer.

When the 2001 terrorist attack occurred on September 11th, the broadband systems became overloaded, creating serious problems in response while causing confusion and frustration. Gillespie was an integral part of the team that implemented a dedicated broadband communication system for first responders. He has held IAFC conferences around the world including Zurich, Venice, Rome, Tokyo, Saipan, Guam, Canada and the United States.

Mitchell, a member of the 1949 Lumberjack class, held a lengthy career in manufacturing where he eventually became an advisor of small and middle tier companies for how to improve their operations and profitability through his corporation J. N. Mitchell he formed in 1990.

“My vocational education in machine shop and auto shop at R.A. Long High School were very helpful during my career in managing manufacturing companies,” stated Mitchell. “It also was helpful in my hobby of restoring antique automobiles.”

Finally, Stiebritz, a member of the Longview High School class of 1931, served in the U.S. Army during WWII where he was among the soldiers who landed at Utah Beach on D-Day. After returning from the war in 1945, Stiebritz went back to his work at Weyerhaeuser. In 1968 he and his wife bought the Longview-Kelso Bus Company which they operated until 1976 when they sold it to the city of Longview.

Stiebritz received the Legion of Honor Medal from France in March of 2017 for his service to their country during WWII. He passed away on October 28, 2017 at the age of 104.

The hall of fame induction ceremony will be held March 24th at 5:30 p.m., in the R.A. Long auditorium