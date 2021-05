Local scores

ADDITIONS

The TDN Sports family added a new member on Thursday, May 20, with R.A. Long volleyball coach Whitney Nailon (Luchau) and TDN Sports Editor Jordan Nailon announcing the birth of their son, Walter Louis Nailon. The youngest Nailon measures 22 inches and weighs 8 pounds, and is expected to start helping out at practice and publishing bylines in the next couple of decades.