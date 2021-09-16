 Skip to main content
agate

Local box scores

Briza Gallegos toledo girls soccer

Toledo's Briza Gallegos goes for the ball against Ilwaco defender Chloe Emerson in the Riverhawks' 9-0 win over the Fishermen on Sept. 15.

 Rob Hilson for The Daily News

GIRLS SOCCER

Adna vs. Kalama

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 2, PIRATES 1

Adna 0 1 — 1

Kalama 1 1 — 2

Scoring summary

KAL (38’) — Sophie Given

KAL (43’) — Josie Brandenburg

ADN (68’) — Presley Smith

Toledo vs. Ilwaco

At Ilwaco

RIVERHAWKS 9, FISHERMEN 0

Toledo 6 3 — 9

Ilwaco 0 0 — 0

Scoring summary

TOL (5’) — Vanesa Rodriguez (Briza Gallegos)

TOL (8’) — Gallegos (Marina Smith)

TOL (15’) — Smith (Jazzy Zarate)

TOL (21’) — Paige Hill

TOL (26’) — Rose Dillon (Hill)

TOL (35’) — Greenlee Clark (Gallegos)

TOL (53’) — Rodriguez (Ryah Stanley)

TOL (58’) — Smith (Dillon)

TOL (69’) — Stanley (Dillon)

