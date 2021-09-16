Local box scores

GIRLS SOCCER
Adna vs. Kalama
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 2, PIRATES 1
Adna 0 1 — 1
Kalama 1 1 — 2
Scoring summary
KAL (38’) — Sophie Given
KAL (43’) — Josie Brandenburg
ADN (68’) — Presley Smith
Toledo vs. Ilwaco
At Ilwaco
RIVERHAWKS 9, FISHERMEN 0
Toledo 6 3 — 9
Ilwaco 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary
TOL (5’) — Vanesa Rodriguez (Briza Gallegos)
TOL (8’) — Gallegos (Marina Smith)
TOL (15’) — Smith (Jazzy Zarate)
TOL (21’) — Paige Hill
TOL (26’) — Rose Dillon (Hill)
TOL (35’) — Greenlee Clark (Gallegos)
TOL (53’) — Rodriguez (Ryah Stanley)
TOL (58’) — Smith (Dillon)
TOL (69’) — Stanley (Dillon)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!