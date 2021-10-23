Local box scores

FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Heritage vs. Kelso
At Schroeder Field
HILANDERS 56, T-WOLVES 12
Heritage 6 0 6 0 — 12
Kelso 28 7 21 0 — 56
Scoring summary
KEL (Q1 11:41) — Conner Noah 64-yard run, PAT good
KEL (Q1 9:13) — Hunter Letteer 49-yard pass to Zeke Smith, PAT good
KEL (Q1 3:41) — Colby Cooper 19-yard run, PAT good
HER (Q1 1:46) — Khalil Osbin 38-yard pass to Jack Warren, PAT failed
KEL (Q1 1:32) — Cooper 72-yard kickoff return, PAT good
KEL (Q2 6:16) — Noah 3-yard run, PAT good
HER (Q3 10:08) — Osbin 24-yard pass to LaDaimien McCord, Two-point failed
KEL (Q3 9:17) — Noah 47-yard run, PAT good
KEL (Q3 5:29) — Judah Calixte 16-yard run, PAT good
KEL (Q3 2:32) — Cooper 15-yard run
Team Stats HER KEL
Rushing yards 107 411
Passing yards 164 149
Total yards 271 560
Comp-Att-Int 12-30-1 11-15-0
Fumbles/Lost 1/1 2/2
Individual Leaders
Rushing: HER — Kedyn Bolds 21/100, Aiden Miller 3/19. KEL — Conner Noah 11/204, Judah Calixte 10/113, Hunter Letteer 6-37, Colby Cooper 2/34
Passing: HER — Khalil Osbin 11-29/135, LaDaimien McCord 1-1/29. KEL — Letteer 11-15/149
Receiving: HER — Jack Warren 4/62, McCord 4/42, Miller 3/60. KEL — Cooper 5/56, Zeke Smith 4/53, Noah 1/26, Easton Marshall 1/14
Mark Morris vs. Woodland
At Woodland
MONARCHS 34, BEAVERS 15
Mark Morris 0 8 0 26 — 34
Woodland 0 0 8 7 — 15
Scoring summary
MM (Q2, 4:31) — Justus McCann 2-yard run, Two-point conversion (Benjamin Whiteside run)
WOD (Q3, 1:36) — Dalton Beassie 2-yard run, Two-point conversion (Beassie run)
MM (Q4, 10:30) — Kellen Desbiens 31-yard pass to Langston Bartell, Two-point conversion (Jaden Anderson run)
MM (Q4, 5:52) — Deacon Dietz 17-yard run, Two-point fails
WOD (Q4, 2:17) — Brett Martynowicz 3-yard pass to Justin Philpot, PAT good (Jacob Potts)
MM (Q4, 1:40) — Jaden Anderson 40-yard run, Two-point fails
MM (Q4, 0:35) — Dietz 40-yard punt return, Two-point fails
Team Stats MM WOD
Rushing yards 221 24
Passing yards 67 124
Total Yards 288 148
Comp-Att-Int 6-13-0 15-32-0
Fumbles/Lost 2/1 0/0
Individual Leaders
Rushing: MM— Kobe Parlin 9/39, Deacon Dietz 6/49, Jaden Anderson 1/40, Justus McCann 5/27, Tim Sears 13/48. WOD — Dalton Beassie 13/36, Elijah Andersen 8/8.
Passing: KAL — Kellen Desbiens 6-13/67. WOD: Brett Martynowicz 15-32/124
Receiving: KAL — Deacon Dietz 2/14, Langston Bartell 2/40. WOD — Daeton Lofgren 5/26, Justin Philpot 4/31, Mark Morales 1/32, Dalton Beassie 3/17.
R.A. Long vs. Ridgefield
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 40, LUMBERJACKS 14
R.A. Long 0 0 7 7 — 14
Ridgefield 21 6 13 0 — 40
Scoring Summary
RID (Q1) — Logan DeBeaumont 35-yard pass to Ty Snider, PAT good
RID (Q1) — Davis Pankow 7-yard run, PAT good
RID (Q1) — Snider 35-yard pass to Jakob Braunstein, PAT good
RID (Q2) — DeBeaumont 12-yard pass to Blake Doman, PAT failed
RID (Q3) — DeBeaumont 27-yard pass to Snider, PAT failed
RID (Q3) — Snider 37-yard interception return, PAT good
RAL (Q3) — Shaun Mize 25-yard pass to Jamond Harris II, Two-point good (Mize)
RAL (Q4) — Mize 16-yard pass to Israel Rutherford, Two-point failed
Toledo vs. Kalama
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 36, RIVERHAWKS 7
Toledo 0 7 0 0 — 7
Kalama 16 20 0 0 — 36
Scoring Summary
KAL (Q1) — Bradey O’Neil 28-yard run, Two-point conversion (Noah Imboden run)
KAL (Q1) — Jackson Esary 31-yard pass to Nate Meyer, Two-point conversion (Esary to Max Cox)
KAL (Q2) — Esary 40-yard pass to Cox, Two-point failed
TOL (Q2) — Geoffrey Glass 83-yard kickoff return, PAT good
KAL (Q2) — O’Neil 20-yard run, Two-point failed
KAL (Q2) — Esary 26-yard pass to Meyer, Two-point conversion (Esary to Cox)
Individual Leaders
Rushing: TOL — Justin Filla 13/94, Wyatt Nef 11/82, Geoffrey Glass 10/79. KAL — Bradey O’Neil 8/112, Jackson Esary 2/35, Andrew Schlangen 1/7
Passing: TOL — Nef 0-9/0. KAL — Esary 13-18/221
Receiving: TOL — N/A. KAL — Max Cox 5/76, Nate Meyer 4/84, Jack Doerty 4/65
Winlock vs. Chief Leschi
At Puyallup
CARDINALS 84, WARRIORS 48
Winlock 30 30 16 6 — 84
Chief Leschi 18 6 12 12 — 48
Scoring Summary
WIN (Q1) — Nolan Swofford 49-yard run, Two-point conversion (Neal Patching run)
CL (Q1) — Mickey Lara 22-yard run, PAT failed
WIN (Q1) — Swofford 48-yard run, Two-point failed
CL (Q1) — Lara 38-yard run, Two-point failed
WIN (Q1) — Swofford 5-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching to Payton Sickles)
WIN (Q1) — Swofford 39-yard run, Two-point conversion (Swofford run)
CL (Q1) — Lara 23-yard pass to Manny Mowat, Two-point failed
WIN (Q2) — Swofford 19-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching to Swofford)
CL (Q2) — Lara 31-yard run, Two-point failed
WIN (Q2) — Patching 37-yard run, Two-point conversion (Collin Regalado run)
WIN (Q2) — Swofford 10-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching run)
WIN (Q2) — Swofford 1-yard run, Two-point failed
CL (Q3) — Lara 51-yard pass to Miguel Oyos, Two-point failed
WIN (Q3) — Swofford 49-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching run)
CL (Q3) — Lara 61-yard pass to Moses Moody, PAT failed
WIN (Q3) — Swofford 36-yard run, Two-point conversion (Swofford run)
CL (Q4) — Lara 33-yard run, PAT failed
WIN (Q4) — Swofford 23-yard run, PAT failed
CL (Q4) — Lara 6-yard run, PAT failed
Team Stats WIN CL
Rushing yards 612 226
Passing yards 55 195
Total yards 667 421
Comp-Att-Int 1-4-0 8-28-1
Fumbles/Lost 3/1 3/2
Penalties/Yards 3/20 9/107
Individual Leaders
Rushing: WIN — Nolan Swofford 17/369, Neal Patching 15/156. CL — Mickey Lara 19/172
Passing: WIN — Patching 1-4/55. CL — Lara 8-21/195
Receiving: WIN — Collin Regalado 1/55. CL — Moses Moody 2/67
Wahkiakum vs. Stevenson
At Stevenson
MULES 41, BULLDOGS 2
Wahkiakum 12 21 0 8 — 41
Stevenson 0 0 2 0 — 2
Scoring summary
WAK (Q1 9:00) — Brodie Avalon 52-yard pass to Jacob Johnson, PAT failed
WAK (Q1 1:37) — Avalon 5-yard run, PAT failed
WAK (Q2 11:50) — Elijah Cothren 10-yard run, PAT good
WAK (Q2 8:05) — Zakk Carlson 8-yard run, PAT good
WAK (Q2 3:25) — Cothren 20-yard run, PAT good
STE (Q3 N/A) — Safety (Intentional grounding in end zone)
WAK (Q4 10:35) — Gabe Moon 7-yard run, Two-point good
Team Stats WAK STE
Rushing yards 170 34
Passing yards 72 76
Total Yards 242 110
Comp-Att-Int 3-4-1 N/A
Fumbles/Lost 1/0 1/0
Individual Leaders
Rushing: WAK — Gabe Moon 9/55, Zakk Carlson 7/53, Elijah Cothren 4/53. STE — N/A.
Passing: WAK — Brodie Avalon 3-4/72. STE — N/A.
Receiving: WAK — Jacob Johnson 1/52, Gabe Moon 1/15, Zakk Carlson 1/2. STE — N/A.
Onalaska vs. Rainier
At Chris Corl Memorial Field
COLUMBIANS 28, LOGGERS 14
Onalaska 8 0 6 0 — 14
Rainier 0 14 0 14 — 28
Scoring summary
ONA (Q1 9:31) — Marshall Haight 4-yard run, Two-point good (Haight)
RNR (Q2 8:01) — Stone Ware 6-yard run, Two-point failed
RNR (Q2 0:50) — Kenney Tripp 6-yard run, Two-point good (Tripp to Austin Stout)
ONA (Q3 11:09) — Gunnar Talley 44-yard run, Two-point fail
RNR (Q4 6:27) — Ware 76-yard run, Two-point good (Tripp to Logan Chapman)
RNR (Q4 0:22) — Tripp 88-yard run, Two-point failed
Team Stats ONA RNR
Rushing yards 229 348
Passing yards 44 45
Total Yards 273 393
Comp-Att-Int 4-7-1 4-7-0
Fumbles/Lost 2/2 1/1
Individual Leaders
Rushing: ONA — Marshall Haight 30/147, Gunnar Talley 5/76, Kolby Mozingo 4/5. RNR — Kenney Tripp 18/203, Stone Ware 20/131, Jayce Womack 3/14.
Passing: ONA — Kayden Mozingo 4-6/44. RNR — Kenney Tripp 4-7/45.
Receiving: ONA — Gunnar Talley 4/44. RNR — Stone Ware 3/37, Jayce Womack 1/8.