Local box scores
agate

Local box scores

Colby Cooper Kelso football

Colby Cooper carries the third of his three touchdowns over the goal line in the third quarter of Kelso's 56-12 win over Heritage on Oct. 22 at Schroeder Field.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Heritage vs. Kelso

At Schroeder Field

HILANDERS 56, T-WOLVES 12

Heritage 6 0 6 0 — 12

Kelso 28 7 21 0 — 56

Scoring summary

KEL (Q1 11:41) — Conner Noah 64-yard run, PAT good

KEL (Q1 9:13) — Hunter Letteer 49-yard pass to Zeke Smith, PAT good

KEL (Q1 3:41) — Colby Cooper 19-yard run, PAT good

HER (Q1 1:46) — Khalil Osbin 38-yard pass to Jack Warren, PAT failed

KEL (Q1 1:32) — Cooper 72-yard kickoff return, PAT good

KEL (Q2 6:16) — Noah 3-yard run, PAT good

HER (Q3 10:08) — Osbin 24-yard pass to LaDaimien McCord, Two-point failed

KEL (Q3 9:17) — Noah 47-yard run, PAT good

KEL (Q3 5:29) — Judah Calixte 16-yard run, PAT good

KEL (Q3 2:32) — Cooper 15-yard run

Team Stats HER KEL

Rushing yards 107 411

Passing yards 164 149

Total yards 271 560

Comp-Att-Int 12-30-1 11-15-0

Fumbles/Lost 1/1 2/2

Individual Leaders

Rushing: HER — Kedyn Bolds 21/100, Aiden Miller 3/19. KEL — Conner Noah 11/204, Judah Calixte 10/113, Hunter Letteer 6-37, Colby Cooper 2/34

Passing: HER — Khalil Osbin 11-29/135, LaDaimien McCord 1-1/29. KEL — Letteer 11-15/149

Receiving: HER — Jack Warren 4/62, McCord 4/42, Miller 3/60. KEL — Cooper 5/56, Zeke Smith 4/53, Noah 1/26, Easton Marshall 1/14

Mark Morris vs. Woodland

At Woodland

MONARCHS 34, BEAVERS 15

Mark Morris 0 8 0 26 — 34

Woodland 0 0 8 7 — 15

Scoring summary

MM (Q2, 4:31) — Justus McCann 2-yard run, Two-point conversion (Benjamin Whiteside run)

WOD (Q3, 1:36) — Dalton Beassie 2-yard run, Two-point conversion (Beassie run)

MM (Q4, 10:30) — Kellen Desbiens 31-yard pass to Langston Bartell, Two-point conversion (Jaden Anderson run)

MM (Q4, 5:52) — Deacon Dietz 17-yard run, Two-point fails

WOD (Q4, 2:17) — Brett Martynowicz 3-yard pass to Justin Philpot, PAT good (Jacob Potts)

MM (Q4, 1:40) — Jaden Anderson 40-yard run, Two-point fails

MM (Q4, 0:35) — Dietz 40-yard punt return, Two-point fails

Team Stats MM WOD

Rushing yards 221 24

Passing yards 67 124

Total Yards 288 148

Comp-Att-Int 6-13-0 15-32-0

Fumbles/Lost 2/1 0/0

Individual Leaders

Rushing: MM— Kobe Parlin 9/39, Deacon Dietz 6/49, Jaden Anderson 1/40, Justus McCann 5/27, Tim Sears 13/48. WOD — Dalton Beassie 13/36, Elijah Andersen 8/8.

Passing: KAL — Kellen Desbiens 6-13/67. WOD: Brett Martynowicz 15-32/124

Receiving: KAL — Deacon Dietz 2/14, Langston Bartell 2/40. WOD — Daeton Lofgren 5/26, Justin Philpot 4/31, Mark Morales 1/32, Dalton Beassie 3/17.

R.A. Long vs. Ridgefield

At Ridgefield

SPUDDERS 40, LUMBERJACKS 14

R.A. Long 0 0 7 7 — 14

Ridgefield 21 6 13 0 — 40

Scoring Summary

RID (Q1) — Logan DeBeaumont 35-yard pass to Ty Snider, PAT good

RID (Q1) — Davis Pankow 7-yard run, PAT good

RID (Q1) — Snider 35-yard pass to Jakob Braunstein, PAT good

RID (Q2) — DeBeaumont 12-yard pass to Blake Doman, PAT failed

RID (Q3) — DeBeaumont 27-yard pass to Snider, PAT failed

RID (Q3) — Snider 37-yard interception return, PAT good

RAL (Q3) — Shaun Mize 25-yard pass to Jamond Harris II, Two-point good (Mize)

RAL (Q4) — Mize 16-yard pass to Israel Rutherford, Two-point failed

Toledo vs. Kalama

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 36, RIVERHAWKS 7

Toledo 0 7 0 0 — 7

Kalama 16 20 0 0 — 36

Scoring Summary

KAL (Q1) — Bradey O’Neil 28-yard run, Two-point conversion (Noah Imboden run)

KAL (Q1) — Jackson Esary 31-yard pass to Nate Meyer, Two-point conversion (Esary to Max Cox)

KAL (Q2) — Esary 40-yard pass to Cox, Two-point failed

TOL (Q2) — Geoffrey Glass 83-yard kickoff return, PAT good

KAL (Q2) — O’Neil 20-yard run, Two-point failed

KAL (Q2) — Esary 26-yard pass to Meyer, Two-point conversion (Esary to Cox)

Individual Leaders

Rushing: TOL — Justin Filla 13/94, Wyatt Nef 11/82, Geoffrey Glass 10/79. KAL — Bradey O’Neil 8/112, Jackson Esary 2/35, Andrew Schlangen 1/7

Passing: TOL — Nef 0-9/0. KAL — Esary 13-18/221

Receiving: TOL — N/A. KAL — Max Cox 5/76, Nate Meyer 4/84, Jack Doerty 4/65

Winlock vs. Chief Leschi

At Puyallup

CARDINALS 84, WARRIORS 48

Winlock 30 30 16 6 — 84

Chief Leschi 18 6 12 12 — 48

Scoring Summary

WIN (Q1) — Nolan Swofford 49-yard run, Two-point conversion (Neal Patching run)

CL (Q1) — Mickey Lara 22-yard run, PAT failed

WIN (Q1) — Swofford 48-yard run, Two-point failed

CL (Q1) — Lara 38-yard run, Two-point failed

WIN (Q1) — Swofford 5-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching to Payton Sickles)

WIN (Q1) — Swofford 39-yard run, Two-point conversion (Swofford run)

CL (Q1) — Lara 23-yard pass to Manny Mowat, Two-point failed

WIN (Q2) — Swofford 19-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching to Swofford)

CL (Q2) — Lara 31-yard run, Two-point failed

WIN (Q2) — Patching 37-yard run, Two-point conversion (Collin Regalado run)

WIN (Q2) — Swofford 10-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching run)

WIN (Q2) — Swofford 1-yard run, Two-point failed

CL (Q3) — Lara 51-yard pass to Miguel Oyos, Two-point failed

WIN (Q3) — Swofford 49-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching run)

CL (Q3) — Lara 61-yard pass to Moses Moody, PAT failed

WIN (Q3) — Swofford 36-yard run, Two-point conversion (Swofford run)

CL (Q4) — Lara 33-yard run, PAT failed

WIN (Q4) — Swofford 23-yard run, PAT failed

CL (Q4) — Lara 6-yard run, PAT failed

Team Stats WIN CL

Rushing yards 612 226

Passing yards 55 195

Total yards 667 421

Comp-Att-Int 1-4-0 8-28-1

Fumbles/Lost 3/1 3/2

Penalties/Yards 3/20 9/107

Individual Leaders

Rushing: WIN — Nolan Swofford 17/369, Neal Patching 15/156. CL — Mickey Lara 19/172

Passing: WIN — Patching 1-4/55. CL — Lara 8-21/195

Receiving: WIN — Collin Regalado 1/55. CL — Moses Moody 2/67

Wahkiakum vs. Stevenson

At Stevenson

MULES 41, BULLDOGS 2

Wahkiakum 12 21 0 8 — 41

Stevenson 0 0 2 0 — 2

Scoring summary

WAK (Q1 9:00) — Brodie Avalon 52-yard pass to Jacob Johnson, PAT failed

WAK (Q1 1:37) — Avalon 5-yard run, PAT failed

WAK (Q2 11:50) — Elijah Cothren 10-yard run, PAT good

WAK (Q2 8:05) — Zakk Carlson 8-yard run, PAT good

WAK (Q2 3:25) — Cothren 20-yard run, PAT good

STE (Q3 N/A) — Safety (Intentional grounding in end zone)

WAK (Q4 10:35) — Gabe Moon 7-yard run, Two-point good

Team Stats WAK STE

Rushing yards 170 34

Passing yards 72 76

Total Yards 242 110

Comp-Att-Int 3-4-1 N/A

Fumbles/Lost 1/0 1/0

Individual Leaders

Rushing: WAK — Gabe Moon 9/55, Zakk Carlson 7/53, Elijah Cothren 4/53. STE — N/A.

Passing: WAK — Brodie Avalon 3-4/72. STE — N/A.

Receiving: WAK — Jacob Johnson 1/52, Gabe Moon 1/15, Zakk Carlson 1/2. STE — N/A.

Onalaska vs. Rainier

At Chris Corl Memorial Field

COLUMBIANS 28, LOGGERS 14

Onalaska 8 0 6 0 — 14

Rainier 0 14 0 14 — 28

Scoring summary

ONA (Q1 9:31) — Marshall Haight 4-yard run, Two-point good (Haight)

RNR (Q2 8:01) — Stone Ware 6-yard run, Two-point failed

RNR (Q2 0:50) — Kenney Tripp 6-yard run, Two-point good (Tripp to Austin Stout)

ONA (Q3 11:09) — Gunnar Talley 44-yard run, Two-point fail

RNR (Q4 6:27) — Ware 76-yard run, Two-point good (Tripp to Logan Chapman)

RNR (Q4 0:22) — Tripp 88-yard run, Two-point failed

Team Stats ONA RNR

Rushing yards 229 348

Passing yards 44 45

Total Yards 273 393

Comp-Att-Int 4-7-1 4-7-0

Fumbles/Lost 2/2 1/1

Individual Leaders

Rushing: ONA — Marshall Haight 30/147, Gunnar Talley 5/76, Kolby Mozingo 4/5. RNR — Kenney Tripp 18/203, Stone Ware 20/131, Jayce Womack 3/14.

Passing: ONA — Kayden Mozingo 4-6/44. RNR — Kenney Tripp 4-7/45.

Receiving: ONA — Gunnar Talley 4/44. RNR — Stone Ware 3/37, Jayce Womack 1/8.

SATURDAY 

GIRLS SOCCER

Mark Morris vs. R.A. Long

At Longview Memorial Stadium

LUMBERJILLS 1, MONARCHS 0

Mark Morris 0 0 — 0

R.A. Long 1 0 — 1

Scoring Summary 

RAL (38') — Addison Hartley (Alice Anderson)

