 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Local box scores

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Toledo vs. Northwest Christian

At Lacey

RIVERHAWKS 75, WOLVERINES 33

Toledo 29 12 20 14 — 75

NWC 7 14 9 3 — 33

TOL — J. Cournyer 23, K. Winters 14, Ca. Olmstead 12, Co. Omstead 10, R. Stemkoski 7, R. Stanley 5, M. Miller 4

NWC — N/A

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News