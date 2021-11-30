Local box scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Toledo vs. Northwest Christian
At Lacey
RIVERHAWKS 75, WOLVERINES 33
Toledo 29 12 20 14 — 75
NWC 7 14 9 3 — 33
TOL — J. Cournyer 23, K. Winters 14, Ca. Olmstead 12, Co. Omstead 10, R. Stemkoski 7, R. Stanley 5, M. Miller 4
NWC — N/A
