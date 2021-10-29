 Skip to main content
Local box scores
agate

Local box scores

Miranda Bergquist R.A. Long volleyball

R.A. Long setter Miranda Bergquist sends off a serve during the Lumberjills' four-set win at Woodland on Oct. 28.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

VOLLEYBALL

Battle Ground vs. Kelso

At Kelso

HILANDERS 3, TIGERS 0

Battle Ground 12 7 19 — 0

Kelso 25 25 25 — 3

R.A. Long vs. Woodland

At Woodland

LUMBERJILLS 3, BEAVERS 1

R.A. Long 21 25 25 25 — 3

Woodland 25 13 18 16 — 1

Ridgefield vs. Mark Morris

At Ted M. Natt Court

SPUDDERS 3, MONARCHS 0

Ridgefield 25 30 25 — 3

Mark Morris 21 28 22 — 0

Castle Rock vs. White Salmon

At White Salmon

ROCKETS 3, BRUINS 1

Castle Rock 25 19 25 25 — 3

White Salmon 14 25 15 8

Three Rivers Christian vs. Naselle

At Naselle

COMETS 3, EAGLES 0

TRC 11 12 16 — 0

Naselle 25 25 25 — 3

