Local box scores

VOLLEYBALL
Battle Ground vs. Kelso
At Kelso
HILANDERS 3, TIGERS 0
Battle Ground 12 7 19 — 0
Kelso 25 25 25 — 3
R.A. Long vs. Woodland
At Woodland
LUMBERJILLS 3, BEAVERS 1
R.A. Long 21 25 25 25 — 3
Woodland 25 13 18 16 — 1
Ridgefield vs. Mark Morris
At Ted M. Natt Court
SPUDDERS 3, MONARCHS 0
Ridgefield 25 30 25 — 3
Mark Morris 21 28 22 — 0
Castle Rock vs. White Salmon
At White Salmon
ROCKETS 3, BRUINS 1
Castle Rock 25 19 25 25 — 3
White Salmon 14 25 15 8
Three Rivers Christian vs. Naselle
At Naselle
COMETS 3, EAGLES 0
TRC 11 12 16 — 0
Naselle 25 25 25 — 3
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!