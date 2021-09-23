 Skip to main content
Local box scores
agate

Rose Dillon and Vanesa Rodriguez Toledo soccer

Rose Dillon (13) hugs Vanesa Rodriguez after Rodriguez's goal in the third minute opened the scoring at Toledo's 9-3 win over Ocosta on Sept. 22.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

GIRLS SOCCER

Ocosta vs. Toledo

At Ted Hippi Field

RIVERHAWKS 9, WILDCATS 3

Ocosta 1 2 — 3

Toledo 4 5 — 9

Scoring summary

TOL (3’) — Vanesa Rodriguez (Ryah Stanley)

OCO (14’) — Trinity White (PK)

TOL (28’) — Rodriguez (Rose Dillon)

TOL (39’) — Dillon (PK)

TOL (40’) — Marina Smith (Dillon)

TOL (41’) — Maritza Salmeron

OCO (43’) — Mikayla Ness

TOL (46’) — Jazzy Zarate (Dillon)

OCO (49’) — Brizeyda Ayala Rios

TOL (56’) — Smith (Dillon)

TOL (69’) — Rodriguez

TOL (74’) — Smith (Dillon)

VOLLEYBALL

Toutle Lake vs. Mossyrock

At Mossyrock

DUCKS 3, VIKINGS 2

Toutle Lake 19 25 25 16 15 — 3

Mossyrock 25 16 23 15 13 — 2

