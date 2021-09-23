Local box scores

GIRLS SOCCER
Ocosta vs. Toledo
At Ted Hippi Field
RIVERHAWKS 9, WILDCATS 3
Ocosta 1 2 — 3
Toledo 4 5 — 9
Scoring summary
TOL (3’) — Vanesa Rodriguez (Ryah Stanley)
OCO (14’) — Trinity White (PK)
TOL (28’) — Rodriguez (Rose Dillon)
TOL (39’) — Dillon (PK)
TOL (40’) — Marina Smith (Dillon)
TOL (41’) — Maritza Salmeron
OCO (43’) — Mikayla Ness
TOL (46’) — Jazzy Zarate (Dillon)
OCO (49’) — Brizeyda Ayala Rios
TOL (56’) — Smith (Dillon)
TOL (69’) — Rodriguez
TOL (74’) — Smith (Dillon)
VOLLEYBALL
Toutle Lake vs. Mossyrock
At Mossyrock
DUCKS 3, VIKINGS 2
Toutle Lake 19 25 25 16 15 — 3
Mossyrock 25 16 23 15 13 — 2
