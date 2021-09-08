Local box scores

VOLLEYBALL
Heritage vs. Kelso
At Kelso
HILANDERS 3, T-WOLVES 0
Heritage 12 8 10 — 0
Kelso 25 25 25 — 3
Hockinson vs. R.A. Long
At the Lumberdome
LUMBERJILLS 3, HAWKS 0
Hockinson 11 21 16 — 0
R.A. Long 25 25 25 — 3
Ocosta vs. Naselle
At Naselle
COMETS 3, WILDCATS 0
Ocosta 11 11 18 — 0
Naselle 25 25 25 — 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Heritage vs. Kelso
At Laulainen Stadium
HILANDERS 6, T-WOLVES 0
Heritage 0 0 — 0
Kelso 3 3 — 6
Scoring summary
KEL — Karsyn Ross
KEL — Whitney Jabusch
KEL — Hanna Bern
KEL — Macy Grafton
KEL — Skylar Ross
KEL — Haley Little
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!