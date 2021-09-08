 Skip to main content
Local box scores
Local box scores

Faith Fowler Kelso volleyball

Faith Fowler puts up a serve during the first set of Kelso's sweep of Heritage at home on Sept. 7.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

VOLLEYBALL

Heritage vs. Kelso

At Kelso

HILANDERS 3, T-WOLVES 0

Heritage 12 8 10 — 0

Kelso 25 25 25 — 3

Hockinson vs. R.A. Long

At the Lumberdome

LUMBERJILLS 3, HAWKS 0

Hockinson 11 21 16 — 0

R.A. Long 25 25 25 — 3

Ocosta vs. Naselle

At Naselle

COMETS 3, WILDCATS 0

Ocosta 11 11 18 — 0

Naselle 25 25 25 — 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Heritage vs. Kelso

At Laulainen Stadium

HILANDERS 6, T-WOLVES 0

Heritage 0 0 — 0

Kelso 3 3 — 6

Scoring summary

KEL — Karsyn Ross

KEL — Whitney Jabusch

KEL — Hanna Bern

KEL — Macy Grafton

KEL — Skylar Ross

KEL — Haley Little

